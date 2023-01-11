Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra Of Ukraine Visits LI Jan. 29

LYNDON CENTER — The first KCP Presents show of 2023 will be the storied Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, hosted by Catamount Arts at Lyndon Institute Auditorium, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Award-winning conductor Theodore Kuchar, the most recorded conductor of his generation, will lead the orchestra in a stirring program that includes Brahms Tragic Overture, Op.81, Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 (“Emperor”) in G minor, Op. 26, and Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92.
One of the nation’s largest and most internationally-renowned ensembles, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra was established in 1902 in the medieval city of Lviv, performing 115 concerts for 115,000 patrons its first year. Since the start of Russia’s recent full-scale invasion, the Lviv Philharmonic has been digitizing its sheet music in earnest while continuing to perform concerts in the Philharmonic Hall and outside on city streets.
Conductor Kuchar has served as artistic director and principal conductor of two of Europe’s leading orchestras, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine and the Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra (formerly the Czech Radio Orchestra), while also serving as principal conductor of the Slovak Sinfoniet.
The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine has toured extensively around the world. During the past several seasons they have completed recordings for major international labels.
“During this time of war in Ukraine, KCP Presents and Catamount Arts welcome the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra as a vital articulation of solidarity and cultural exchange in the desire for peace,” stated Catamount Arts. “We are pleased to be a part of their U.S. tour that will include Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Eastman School of Music and a multi-night run at the Radio City Music Hall.”
