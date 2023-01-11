Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra Of Ukraine Visits LI Jan. 29
The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine.

LYNDON CENTER — The first KCP Presents show of 2023 will be the storied Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, hosted by Catamount Arts at Lyndon Institute Auditorium, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Award-winning conductor Theodore Kuchar, the most recorded conductor of his generation, will lead the orchestra in a stirring program that includes Brahms Tragic Overture, Op.81, Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 (“Emperor”) in G minor, Op. 26, and Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92.

One of the nation’s largest and most internationally-renowned ensembles, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra was established in 1902 in the medieval city of Lviv, performing 115 concerts for 115,000 patrons its first year. Since the start of Russia’s recent full-scale invasion, the Lviv Philharmonic has been digitizing its sheet music in earnest while continuing to perform concerts in the Philharmonic Hall and outside on city streets.

