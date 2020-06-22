Lyman Mother Recommitted To Secure Psychiatric Unit

The mother of four-month-old twins who in June 2014 jumped out of a house window in Lyman, killing the boy and severely injuring the girl, has been given another five-year commitment in the state’s secure psychiatric unit (SPU).
At Grafton Superior Court in February 2015, Patina R. Welch, 34, whom prosecutors said has a history of mental illness and who heard voices and saw a man who wasn’t there pointing a gun at her in the moments preceding the jump, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to second-degree murder in the death of her son and to second-degree assault against her daughter, who suffered a serious brain injury.
On April 8, 2015, she was given an initial five-year commitment in the SPU, with her case to be reviewed every five years to determine if she is still a danger to herself and others.
At that time, the court agreed with the state psychiatrist that Welch posed that danger.
According to court records reviewed Monday, Welch still poses that danger, and in an agreement with her public defender, James Brooks; state prosecutor, Geoffrey Ward, senior assistant New Hampshire attorney general; and herself; was given the second five-year commitment.
The April 6 recommittal stipulation, agreed to and signed by Welch and the two attorneys two days before her first commitment expired on April 8, states that Richelle Barb, of the state Office of the Forensic Examiner evaluated Welch on Nov. 1.
“In her report … Dr. Barb concluded that [Welch] ‘continues to experience the same mental disorder she had at the time of her index offense’ and also concluded that ‘without continued monitoring and supervision, it would be dangerous for [Welch] to go at large.’”
The parties agreed that Welch meets the statutory criteria set forth under the provision of New Hampshire RSA 651:11, which outlines the duration of committal orders for those found not guilty by reason of insanity and the rights of those transferred to the state hospital.
According to the stipulation, the court in September 2018 approved the transfer of Welch to the New Hampshire Hospital (NHH), and on Feb. 4 of this year granted her request to transfer from the state hospital to Transitional Housing Services (THS).
Although the April 6 order states Welch is officially being recommitted to the SPU, the conditions state she will be residing at the THS, but “upon any evidence of psychotic behavior and/or decompensation, the treatment team and the [Department of Corrections] shall review Ms. Welch’s condition and determine whether she should be transferred back to the SPU or NHH.”
If transferred to either, she would not be permitted to return to the THS without court approval.
Conditions also state Welch is required to meet with her NGRI (not guilty by reason of insanity) coordinator as directed by the DOC and agree to waive extradition and return to New Hampshire if any out-of-state travel request is approved by the DOC.
In addition, she is required to not possess weapons or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, to comply with her medication regimen and submit to random tests to ensure compliance, and to consistently participate in all treatment, therapy, or counseling.
During the 2015 hearing, a report was read by psychiatrist Albert Drukteinis, who concluded Welch has schizo-affective disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and borderline personality disorder, and said when she jumped out the window she had been hearing voices.
Citing Drukteinis’ report at the 2015 hearing, then-prosecutor Stacey Pawlik, formerly of the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, said Welch poses a continuous risk for violence and has experienced suicidal ideation, and although responding well to medication and treatment at the psychiatric unit, has heard voices telling her to hurt herself and has suffered from delusions, anxiety, and paranoia.
In her statement to police, Welch said there were men in her room who were trying to get her and she jumped out the window, about 15 feet above the ground, to bring her children to safety.
According to the affidavit for arrest, Welch told police “they’re coming to get me” and she wanted to kill herself, and made an attempt to drown herself in a nearby pond.
At Welch’s February 2015 NGRI hearing, Pawlik called the case “tragic all the way around.”
