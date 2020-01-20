Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
All levels of the American Legion Auxiliary were on hand for Sunday's centennial celebration of Lyndonville Post 30 on Sunday. Kneeling from left are junior Auxiliary members Cassi Leonard, Tia Martin, Kayla Bailey and Elizabeth Leonard. Back from left, Post 30 officers Katrina Haslam (chaplain), Sandra Young, senior vice president; Gail Bonnell (president), Vermont American Legion Auxiliary president Corrinna Colson; Deborah Berube (historian), Debbie Minor (secretary), and Karen Degreenia (treasurer, past president).
With Old Glory waving overhead, Corrinna Colson, left, president of the Vermont American Legion Auxiliary, and Gail Bonnell, president of of the Lyndonville Post 30 Auxiliary, pause at Sunday's centennial celebration.
Post 30 Auxiliary officers include, from left, Katrina Haslam (chaplain), Sandra Young, senior vice president; Gail Bonnell (president), Deborah Berube (historian), Dennie Minor (secretary), and Karen Degreenia (treasurer, past president).
LYNDONVILLE — Chartered 100 years ago, American Legion Post 30 Auxiliary celebrated its centennial on Sunday with music, memories and camaraderie.
The same flag that flies at the annual Stars and Stripes parade each summer, was raised loud and proud over Route 5 in front of Post headquarters on Memorial Drive, hoisted there by the Lyndonville Fire Department. On hand for the occasion was special guest Corrinna Colson, Vermont American Legion president. She and Post 30/District 2 president Gail Bonnell discussed both where the Auxiliary had been, and where it is going.
