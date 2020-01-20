LYNDONVILLE — Chartered 100 years ago, American Legion Post 30 Auxiliary celebrated its centennial on Sunday with music, memories and camaraderie.

The same flag that flies at the annual Stars and Stripes parade each summer, was raised loud and proud over Route 5 in front of Post headquarters on Memorial Drive, hoisted there by the Lyndonville Fire Department. On hand for the occasion was special guest Corrinna Colson, Vermont American Legion president. She and Post 30/District 2 president Gail Bonnell discussed both where the Auxiliary had been, and where it is going.

