Lyndon Announces Second Round Of ARPA Funding

LYNDON — Want free money to support the greater good? Get ready to apply.
The town will offer a second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding for community-supported projects this summer.
The application window will open on Aug. 1 and close on Sept. 15, the Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee decided on Wednesday morning.
Approximately $140,000 will be made available.
Information and forms will be posted at https://www.lyndonvt.org/projects
Earlier this year, the town released $300,000 of its $1.7 million in ARPA funds for community-supported projects.
The application process began on May 1, and the Select Board OK’d six awards totaling $159,725 on May 22.
Those recommendations will go to the Village Trustees for final approval on Monday.
They are as follows:
— Satellite Gallery, $7,600 to support the visiting artist team, Nomadic Ark, to engage with the community and produce community photo portraits and audio stories that will create a historical archive of Lyndon and our neighbors.
— NEK Waste Management District, $12,125 for an expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam densifier to allow NEKWMD to collect and process EPS foam into a marketable commodity. This award is contingent on NEKWMD’s securing of the USDA Community Facilities Grant, or providing of an equivalent contribution from another grant source.
— DoNorth Coworking, $50,000 to support their EDA Build to Scale Grant to launch InnovateNEK, an entrepreneurial hub. This award is conditional upon securing spring sponsorship of a matching $50,000.
— Lyndon Institute, $50,000 toward the Pierce Wing Entryway Remodel project. This award is conditional upon the demonstration and documentation of at least a 1:1 match from private donors or grant sources.
— Fenton Chester Arena, $5,000 to replace ice skates in rental skate inventory. This award is conditional upon a 1:1 match from RINK, INC., up to $5,000.
— Lyndon Downtown Revitalization Corporation, $35,000 to support the Downtown Facade Improvement Program to help downtown businesses and building owners make improvements to storefronts to create a vibrant and more attractive Lyndonville. This award is conditional upon LDRC being the manager of sub-grant awards for the facade improvement program.
Formed in March 2022, the ARPA Advisory Committee recommended in October that the town and village divide the ARPA money into the following five pots: Outdoor recreation and tourism; downtown improvements; grant-match funds for local non-profits and community organizations; town building improvements; and a business competition.
The “five pot” proposal would use $1.7 million in ARPA money to leverage more than $4 million in additional grant funding and would funnel money towards areas identified as top priorities by the 2020 Town Plan, a recent community survey, and other guiding documents.
During their Wednesday meeting, the ARPA Advisory Committee discussed plans to release a second pot of ARPA money for the business competition.
The matter will be raised with town officials, as the three-person Select Board and five-person Village Trustees combine to form a five-person Select Board, part of the town-village merger slated to take effect in July.
The ARPA Advisory Committee meets next on July 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.