Lyndon ARPA Committee To Conduct Survey
Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices #filephoto

LYNDON — The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee will be seeking public input in the near future.

Committee members on Wednesday announced plans for a community survey that they expect to launch in early June.

The survey, which will be available online and in hard copy form, will help the committee to determine the public’s wishes for spending $1.35 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Community feedback will become increasingly important as the committee shifts its focus from general discussions to specific choices.

The committee has already received inquiries from various community organizations, including the Lyndon Outing Club, which seeks ARPA funds to help pay for snowmaking operations.

The survey will be finalized and green-lit at the committee’s next meeting on June 1.

“A survey [will be] a really great way to make sure that our ideas are in line with what the community is thinking,” said Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton, the committee facilitator.

In addition to the survey, the committee will host a public event to gauge public opinion.

Gratton suggested a “participatory budgeting event,” essentially a straw poll, where attendees would collectively rank proposed uses for ARPA funds.

“It’s a good way to see where the community feels their dollars would be most impactful,” she said.

At their previous meeting, the committee developed a draft priority list that identified top options for ARPA spending.

Items atop the draft priority list included downtown redevelopment, non-profit assistance, and town office upgrades.

In all three cases, ARPA funds could be used for grant-match purposes, providing the town with more bang for the buck.

The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee will eventually deliver recommendations to the Village Trustees and Select Board at a later date.

During a discussion on Wednesday, Nancy Blankenship, the Select Board representative to the committee, relayed a message from the other Select Board members, who suggested the ARPA money be used for road, water, and sewer infrastructure projects.

“The Select Board is paying attention and they are really adamant that we make sure that the taxpayers see that we’re using this for municipal purposes as well,” Blankenship said.

