Lyndon ARPA Committee To Conduct Survey

Gratton suggested a “participatory budgeting event,” essentially a straw poll, where attendees would collectively rank proposed uses for ARPA funds.
“It’s a good way to see where the community feels their dollars would be most impactful,” she said.
At their previous meeting, the committee developed a draft priority list that identified top options for ARPA spending.
Items atop the draft priority list included downtown redevelopment, non-profit assistance, and town office upgrades.
In all three cases, ARPA funds could be used for grant-match purposes, providing the town with more bang for the buck.
The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee will eventually deliver recommendations to the Village Trustees and Select Board at a later date.
During a discussion on Wednesday, Nancy Blankenship, the Select Board representative to the committee, relayed a message from the other Select Board members, who suggested the ARPA money be used for road, water, and sewer infrastructure projects.
“The Select Board is paying attention and they are really adamant that we make sure that the taxpayers see that we’re using this for municipal purposes as well,” Blankenship said.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.