Lyndon ARPA Committee To Field Requests For Federal Money

LYNDON — The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee is preparing to take formal requests for nearly two million dollars in federal funds.
Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton, the committee facilitator, told the committee on Wednesday that she would develop a draft application form and scoring rubric over the next month.
It will be reviewed at their next meeting on Aug. 4.
Meanwhile, some community organizations have already expressed interest in the American Rescue Plan Act money.
The Lyndon Outing Club has announced it will be seeking $290,000 towards a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking system, and RINK Inc. has requested $6,555 to assist with $26,911 in energy efficiency upgrades at Fenton Chester Arena.
The ARPA committee is expected to prioritize requests that involve matching funds, to deliver the most “bang for the buck,” and will develop a transparent process with clear criteria and parameters.
“We should be supporting organizations in the community that are leveraging money, but we need to have a plan for how that’s going to happen, so that someone doesn’t feel it’s a judgment call,” she said.
Committee member Sue Mills, a Village Trustee, agreed it was important to set explicit guidelines, “so that we’re treating everybody the same. So it doesn’t look like we’re seeking out or favoring anyone.”
An application window will be announced at a later date.
When the process opens, applications will be evaluated based on multiple factors. One might be the availability of other funding sources.
St. Albans planning director Chip Sawyer recommended that projects without access to other funding sources should be prioritized, Gratton said.
“[Sawyer] made the comment that municipalities can bond things. He recommended that anything you can bond, you should, because interest rates are incredibly low. He was saying to use this [ARPA] money for things that you cannot find funding for in any other way,” Gratton said.
“His go-to example was filling vacant storefronts and making your downtown look good. These are things that are harder to find money for. And they’re not infrastructure that a municipality can use bonding to pay for. If Fenton Chester needs a roof, that’s something that the town should be taking out a loan for at an extremely low rate, rather than using this funding to cover.”
That suggestion was taken under consideration.
The development of an application form and scoring rubric is just one part of the puzzle.
Formed in March, the ARPA committee has already developed a draft priority list for spending $1.7 million in combined town and village ARPA funds.
A community survey was launched last month to refine that list, and determine the public’s wishes for ARPA spending.
To date, nearly 80 people have completed the online survey. The majority were aged 35-54.
Concerned that the survey results do not reflect the opinions of older residents, the committee will boost outreach efforts and distribute paper copies at high-traffic locations, such as the Stars & Stripes Festival and the NEK Waste Management District recycling center.
In addition, paper surveys can be requested through the town clerk’s office at (802) 626-5785.
The survey deadline will be on Wednesday, July 27.
The survey, and public input gathered through other means, will assist the ARPA committee in its decision-making process.
The committee will eventually submit recommendations to the Select Board and Village Trustees, who will make the final determinations on ARPA fund use.
Committee representatives are expected to approach the Select Board and Village Trustees over the next month to determine if some of the money should be allocated for immediate needs, such as matching fund requests tied to grant application deadlines.
It remains unclear if the Select Board and Village Trustees will award the funds cooperatively, or separately.
