LYNDON — The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee, which will help determine how the town and village spend $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, held its second meeting on Wednesday.
Discussion centered on two simple questions: Where should the funds go, and why?
Following last month’s organization meeting and brainstorming session, Planning Director Nicole Gratton developed a draft priority list.
Items on the list were considered both necessary and achievable with the ARPA funds, and aligned with recommendations in the 2020 town plan.
The following were identified as the top options for ARPA spending based on committee feedback:
Downtown redevelopment: ARPA funds could support improvements to the Route 5 corridor. Funds could be used to leverage grants and implement recommendations of the Revamp The Ville downtown master plan. The RTV master plan is under development and will likely recommend a raft of projects such as traffic calming, bicycle/pedestrian infrastructure, sidewalk and parking improvements, public space creation, building facade improvements, and more.
Non-profit assistance: Non-profits already have organizations in place and projects on tap. ARPA funds could be used to assist those efforts, leveraging grant opportunities to help those organizations and make a significant community impact. Projects could address recreation, housing and other matters. This approach would require the town to set grant match limits so that no single non-profit eats up all the cash. However, that limit would have to be flexible to allow for consideration of larger projects.
Town office upgrades: ARPA funds could go towards long-discussed town office building improvements. That includes upgrades to the gym/emergency shelter, replacement of the phone system, and energy efficiency projects. ARPA funds could be used to unlock grant funding and tax credits and would reduce the town’s cost and provide tax relief. It would also ensure that the town offices are prepared for future COVID interruptions.
Those top options are preliminary and subject to change.
The committee also discussed other potential uses for ARPA funds at Wednesday’s meeting.
One was the redevelopment of the former Tap and Die site at 378 Main St. The four-acre property has been dormant for eight years, due in part to concerns over underground contamination.
The town could use ARPA funds to acquire the property and lead redevelopment efforts, clearing the centrally located site for residential or commercial development and potentially returning it to the tax base.
Lyndon is positioned to secure state and federal funds to cover cleanup costs, and a clear site would be much more attractive to developers, Gratton noted.
“There’s a lot of potential there. The risk is high, but I think the impact would be huge if you were to rehab that site,” Gratton said. “Anyone looking to develop anything here is going to find a vacant, empty lot that’s ready for building much more attractive than something that they have to go through the hoops of cleaning up, knocking down and doing the environmental remediation.”
Committee members in attendance were cool to the idea.
Their concerns centered on three points: That town acquisition of Tap and Die was high risk, could potentially waste ARPA funds, and might face low community support.
However, Select Board member Nancy Blankenship said using some ARPA funds to help a private developer acquire and redevelop the Tap and Die site would be “a good use of the dollars, because it eliminates the risk to the town.”
The seven-person Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee, consisting of Denise Montgomery, Sue Mills (Trustee), Jared Reynolds, Lew Apgar, Robert Little, Blankenship and Gratton, will eventually deliver recommendations to the Village Trustees and Select Board at a later date.
Ahead of their next meeting on Wednesday, May 4, committee members will gather information from other communities to see how they have used ARPA funds, determine whether there are separate usage guidelines for the town and village ARPA funds, and consider outreach avenues to draw public comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.