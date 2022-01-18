Lyndon Awarded $100,000 Grant To Renovate Sanborn Bridge

LYNDON – The Preservation Trust of Vermont announced today a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization grant of $100,000 to the town of Lyndon to support structural repairs to the Sanborn Covered Bridge in Lyndon.
The Center Street bridge, known locally as the Sanborn Bridge, is the last remaining Paddleford truss bridge in the states of Vermont and New Hampshire and one of only three in existence in the USA.
Lyndon considers itself the “Covered Bridge Capital of the Northeast Kingdom” and identifies Sanborn Bridge as its key bridge in claiming this title due to its historical significance, proximity to downtown, and high visibility at the juncture of routes 122, 5, and 114.
The $100,000 grant will support major repairs to the framing and rebuilding of the trusses.
When brought back into public use, the Sanborn Bridge will be used for events, host local placemaking activities, provide accessible river access, and be a place to savor and enjoy. This project will add to the vibrancy of the community, offer new recreational activities, help connect residents and visitors to history, and support downtown with the potential of increased visitation to local retail stores, restaurants and services.
“We are ecstatic!” said Nicole Gratton, Planning Director for the Town of Lyndon. “We look forward to this opportunity to showcase one of Lyndon’s most amazing historical assets. We are so grateful to have PTV believe in this project as much as we do.”
“The Preservation Trust of Vermont, in partnership with the National Parks Service, is excited to support projects that will help preserve and revitalize Vermont’s rural communities,” said Ben Doyle, PTV President. “We congratulate the community champions who are leading this work and thank the congressional delegation, Senator Leahy in particular, for his work in establishing this important national program.”
The Bruhn Revitalization Grant program supports the preservation and restoration of buildings and community gathering spaces of economic and social significance in rural communities with fewer than 7500 residents.
Other projects receiving 2022 Bruhn Revitalization grants include: the mid-century Arlington Common building in Arlington ($100,000 for facade restoration); the South Hero Meeting House in South Hero ($100,000 for foundation and wall repairs); the Union Meeting Hall in Ferrisburgh ($100,000 for structural and restoration work); the Haskell Free Library and Opera House in Derby Line ($75,000 for slate roof restoration); and the Hale-Brodne House/Orange County Restorative Justice Center in Chelsea ($50,000 for rehabilitation).
The Preservation Trust of Vermont is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps communities save and use historic places.
The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program is administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. Congress appropriates funding for the program through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, providing assistance for a broad range of preservation projects without expending tax dollars.
