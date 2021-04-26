Lyndon Board Votes To Adopt Controversial Flood Bylaws

The Lyndon Select Board voted on Monday to adopt changes to the town’s flood zone bylaws.
The vote was 3-0 in favor of approving the changes as presented at a public hearing held on April 14.
The vote follows a lengthy and often heated debate over the controversial issue.
“We heard a lot of information and I keep coming back to the things we know as fact,” said Select Board Member Nancy Blankenship before moving to accept the bylaw changes. “I believe that the workgroup addressed the issues that the community has and my opinion is that we need to accept the last proposed bylaw …”
Selectman Dan Daley concurred.
“I just think that the tools are there,” said Daley. “Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe time will prove us wrong. But I think we need to move forward and I’m comfortable with the changes that we proposed a couple of weeks ago …”
“I would concur with Nancy and Dan,” said Select Board Chair Chris Thompson. “To me, I still believe it’s an imperfect bylaw, but it’s the right one for right now … I think it’s a good compromise that allows regulated development and also offers some protections for existing property owners.”
The bylaw revision debate centered around the issue of future business development versus future protection from flooding.
The debate became so heated at times that all three Lyndon board members later expressed frustration and disappointment about the tone of the discussion which has included personal attacks and “disharmony in our community,” according to Blankenship.
The board hosted a final public input session on the issue on April 14.
The revisions include changes to several sections of the floodwater bylaws including zoning districts, objectives and regulations, flood hazard regulations and administration and enforcement of the rules.
