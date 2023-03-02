Lyndon: Bruce James Seeks Select Board Seat

LYNDON — A second candidate has declared.
Bruce James, 73, announced a run for select board this week.
He and Kermit Fisher will compete as write-in candidates for a single three-year term.
Both are former board members, James serving from 1986 to 2008 and Fisher from 2007 to 2019.
The winner will replace outgoing Chair Dan Daley, who did not seek re-election.
Election Day is Tuesday, March 7. Polls will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the municipal office building.
In a letter to the editor, James said economic development would be a top priority if elected.
Economic development, he said, “is the key to keeping our taxes in check and our town growing. Putting off projects that are necessary is not the way to lower taxes, because it will only catch up with us in the end and be more painful. Increasing business, increasing our grand list, and increasing our housing will keep our taxes down.”
Equally important, James said, is the continued state support for NVU-Lyndon and Lyndon Institute
Addressing the college, he wrote, “This is a time that the town must step up and make sure NVU stays viable and in Lyndon. It seems that the college/university is being dismantled one course, one room and one building at a time, and it won’t be long before students don’t come here, businesses feel the economic crunch and NVU leaves Lyndon for the world wide web. We can’t let this happen.”
As for the high school, James voiced concern with proposed legislation that threatens state funding for LI, saying, “I’m committed to preserving Lyndon Institute’s educational model that’s been successful for over a hundred years, and keeping their faculty and staff employed in a quality school that brightens the future of its students.”
During his previous 21 years on the board, James said, he supported efforts to relocate the town office to its current location, create an up-to-date fire station and police department, retain the Millers Run Covered Bridge, make the Cobleigh Library fully handicap accessible, and upgrade the wastewater treatment plant to environmental standards of the day.
Professionally, James founded the Vermont Broadcast Associates radio company and is past president of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce.
He has been a longtime youth, high school and NCAA baseball umpire and former basketball official.
He and his wife, Nancy, have two grown children.
In his last election bid, James lost to current board member Chris Thompson, 373 to 93, in 2018.
