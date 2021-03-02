Both the Lyndon general fund and highway budgets were approved by the voters at Town Meeting on Tuesday.
The general fund budget of $2,711, 338 was approved by a vote of 276 yes - 41 no.
The $1,598,376 highway budget was approved by a vote of 287 yes - 31 no.
Town officials say both budgets will result in a level tax rate in 2021-2022.
“Our goal was to hold spending down as much as possible while also meeting the expectations that residents have for town services,” said Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson.
Special appropriation requests on the ballot this year totalled $76,284. All were approved by the voters. The result will be an increase of two cents on the 2021-2022 tax rate.
The town General Fund provides funding for the police and fire departments, cemetery, parks and recreation, library and other basic town functions. The Highway Fund budget provides the town road crew with equipment to maintain Lyndon’s roads while also investing in new equipment purchases and paving projects.
Due to COVID-19, Lyndon conducted its town meeting this year by Australian ballot at the Lyndon Municipal Building, subject to all COVID-19 protocols.
The town also hosted two Zoom budget information sessions prior to town meeting day.
