LYNDONVILLE — After multiple, lengthy, special workshop sessions, the Lyndon Select Board earlier this week adopted proposed budgets for the town, which go before voters on Town Meeting Day March 3.

Municipal Administrator Justin Smith said Thursday, the “General Fund Budget was approved at $2,491,288. Tax rates don’t get set this time of year, they are set when the grand list is finalized mid-summer.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments