The Lyndon Select Board getting down to business at a recent budget workshop. Another is planned on Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Lyndon Municipal Building. From left Fred Gorham, Chairman Dan Daley and Chris Thompson. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDONVILLE — After multiple, lengthy, special workshop sessions, the Lyndon Select Board earlier this week adopted proposed budgets for the town, which go before voters on Town Meeting Day March 3.
Municipal Administrator Justin Smith said Thursday, the “General Fund Budget was approved at $2,491,288. Tax rates don’t get set this time of year, they are set when the grand list is finalized mid-summer.”
