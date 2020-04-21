LYNDONVILLE — Sarah Lafferty is the third generation to run White Market, a trio of grocery stores founded by her grandparents.
Shuttering the nearby NVU-Lyndon campus - as was proposed by Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Chancellor Jeb Spaulding on Friday - would have a devastating impact on this small town’s economy, said Lafferty in an interview Tuesday.
Lafferty said White Market relies on NVU-Lyndon (formerly Lyndon State College) for staff and customers.
In addition to helping run her family’s business, Lafferty is also the president of the town’s Chamber of Commerce and serves on a number of local volunteer boards.
College kids are an integral part of the local workforce, she said. And NVU employees make up a “large portion” of local customers. If college professors lose their jobs, Lafferty said, “They’re going to be forced to move.”
The loss of students and professionals will be felt quickly and dramatically in the housing and rental markets.
The College is also a major user of local utilities, so water, sewer and power rates will also be affected.
“I heard Jeb say we’ll work with local leaders to find other uses for the buildings,” Lafferty said. “…tell that to Kennametal.”
The impact of college students and professionals is also felt throughout local organizations from local daycare centers to the Lyndon Outing Club.
Lafferty also points out that a number of initiatives aimed at revitalizing Lyndonville are linked to the college. “There won’t be anybody whose not affected,” she said.
NVRH CEO Speaks to Importance of Saving NVU-Lyndon
Shawn P. Tester, the CEO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, said one of the biggest challenges for the hospital is filling jobs.
“The VSC plays a vital role in filling these essential positions,” said Tester. “At NVRH alone, we currently employ 37 graduates of NVU (formerly Lyndon State), 24 Castleton State graduates (23 of them are RN’s), three Johnson State graduates, 15 CCV graduates, and 40 VTC graduates (including 30 RN’s).”
That is a total of 119 staff, out of a workforce of just over 600, Tester said.
“Many of these people grew up here and are locals, but many others came here for college and stayed,” said Tester. “These numbers highlight just how dependent our local healthcare system is on the VSC system to grow and support our workforce.”
Catamount Arts Weighs In
Concern over working to save NVU-Lyndon is widespread throughout the Northeast Kingdom’s economic sector.
Jody Fried, executive director of Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury, said Catamount and the College have been partners for 45 years.
“In just the past six months, we have produced multiple world-class shows on the two campuses including 15-time Grammy-award winner Ricky Skaggs, Black Violin, RUBBERBANDance Group and The Telling Project,” Fried wrote in a statement to the Governor. “The advanced graphic design class created our imagery for First Night North.”
Fried echoed many of Lafferty’s concerns.
“Multiple members of our staff and board serve as NVU faculty, and we always have an army of incredibly talented NVU interns who support our operations and programming across Northern VT & NH,” Fried wrote. “The “Roadies” you see at our shows setting up sound and light equipment are NVU students receiving on-the-job training for class credit. We couldn’t do what we do without NVU. Catamount Arts cannot afford to lose NVU.”
“The Creative Sector is a key ingredient to the future prosperity of our rural Kingdom,” Fried said.“The Northeast Kingdom cannot afford to lose NVU.”
Numbers
An economic impact assessment produced by the NVU at the start of the Spring 2020 semester states NVU’s total economic impact on northern Vermont is conservatively $113 million.
The assessment states NVU spends more than $12.5 million on institutional operations such as services, supplies and utilities. More than $8.9 million gets spent in Vermont, including $6 million in the local communities surrounding NVU’s two campuses.
Employees
NVU employs roughly 700 people, including 400 part-time faculty and staff, totaling $32.7 million in payroll and benefits, states the economic impact evaluation.
According to data from the Vermont State College System, as of Nov. 1, 2019 NVU-Lyndon had 137 full-time employees and 75 part-time employees.
This included 43 full-time faculty, 35 full-time professional, administrative and technical employees and 55 full-time supervisory, unionized and non-unionized staff members. NVU-Lyndon also has 45 part-time faculty members and 26 part-time staff members.
The average annual base compensation for the main categories of employees at NVU-Lyndon are: $57,889 — full-time faculty; $42,849 — full-time professional, administrative and technical; $59,375 — supervisory level; and $38,639 — unionized staff. The average salary for faculty ranges from $50,518 for an assistant professor to $66,000 for a full professor.
Students
NVU-Lyndon also had a fall enrollment of 996 full-time equivalent students, which represents the total number of full-time students and the aggregate full-time equivalency of all part-time students. This total was composed of 603 in-state students and 393 out-of-state students. Undergraduate tuition rates at NVU-Lyndon for FY2020 are $11,256 for in-state and $24,960 for out-of-state; and graduate rates are $10,890 for in-state and $15,858 for out-of-state.
In June 2019, NVU-Lyndon awarded 28 associate’s degrees, 176 bachelor’s degrees and 9 master’s degrees.
