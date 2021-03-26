LYNDONVILLE — A member of the town’s Development Review Board and an attorney in private practice who has lent his expertise to the more than year-long effort to re-write the bylaw overseeing the Special Flood Hazard Area — the commercial heart of the town — has written town officials with what he hopes will be his last comments on the proposed flood hazard bylaw.
Curtis Carpenter, who also served on a working group appointed by the Lyndon Select Board last year, tasked with studying and coming up with a bylaw which would strike a balance between flooding concerns and property owners’ rights to re-develop property, on Thursday sent two documents to Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, in the wake of a lengthy public hearing on March 17.
That hearing was the second of two legally-required public hearings on the proposal, which was sent to the board by the Lyndon Planning Commission.
The commission made some last-minute tweaks to language which had been written by the work group and earlier agreed to by that committee, made up of town appointed officials and citizens.
At the hearing last week, Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson made a late proposal to try to bring together the diverging opinions on how much development to permit in the flood zone, referring to the ongoing difficulty bridging differences as Camp A and Camp B.
On Thursday, Carpenter sent his comments — six pages of them — to Smith, asking him to forward his thoughts to the Lyndon Select Board, writing, “I very much hope that this is the last thing I ever write on this subject.”
After last week’s public hearing, Carpenter said, “The Select Board will need to consult with an engineer to determine whether Chris’ proposal could work in practice. While I may be wrong, I’m skeptical that the data exists to make the calculations that his proposal would seem to require.”
“FEMA’s Flood Insurance Study was conducted in 1988. During most of the 34 years since that study was completed, Lyndon allowed landowners to fill their properties, and there are many examples around town where they did,” said Carpenter. “It’s just not clear to me that data actually exists that would tell us what percentage increase in Base Flood Elevation predicted by the 1988 study has already occurred as a result of the fill used since 1988.”
In his letter, in advance of Monday evening’s meeting of the Lyndon Select Board, Carpenter wrote, “I appreciate the fact that the Selectboard might prefer to find a compromise solution to the one outstanding issue with the proposed flood hazard bylaw, i.e., the question of what the development standard should be within the flood fringe portion of the Special Flood Hazard Area.”
“However I have worked on this issue for well over a year at this point, and no compromise (that is also functional) has revealed itself,” Carpenter advised the board. “It should be clear by now that none is going to materialize.”
Carpenter proposed final language he believes would help to clear up what he said is ambiguous language in the version advanced by the town’s Planning Commission.
Navigating a path to ease development restrictions while protecting existing properties and preserving the town’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program have been the goals of the process.
Carpenter was clear, telling the board, “The two options are (1) a version of the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration) standard like the one in the Working Group’s proposal, or (2) a ‘no adverse impact’ standard, like the one in Vermont ANR’s model bylaw.”
“The FEMA standard uses FEMA’s flood study and maps, which have been developed to limit increases in base flood elevations to 1.00 foot or less, and with a presumption that the flood fringe will be filled,” Carpenter continued. “The ‘no adverse impact’ standard is typically a straight up volumetric analysis based upon the proposed project’s own data, i.e., the volume of fill that the project will use to raise the property above base flood elevation needs to be offset by the creation of an equal volume of flood storage capacity elsewhere on the property.”
Carpenter advised the board, “Anything in between these two standards runs into a data problem, as all anyone really has to work with is FEMA’s data and an individual project’s own data.”
Last week, Carpenter said the standard being proposed by the town’s Planning Commission “is ambiguous, because it attempted to create a no-adverse-impact standard, without actually doing so.”
Carpenter also maintains the standard will not work in the town of Lyndon and outlines his reasons. He is urging the select board to “amend the proposed Flood Hazard Bylaw to include (language) that was in the Working Group’s proposal, with slight modification.”
The language he proposed this week would state the following: “Development in the special flood hazard area, but outside floodway limits, must not unduly increase base flood elevations or flood velocities. Such development shall not be permitted unless: (a) it is demonstrated the cumulative effect of the proposed development, when combined with all other existing and anticipated development, will not increase base flood water surface elevation within the cross sections in which the property is located by more than the increase established” in an accompanying table of the Flood Insurance Study prepared by FEMA.
Carpenter’s language goes on, and this section is underscored, “Such demonstration must be supported by technical data that conforms to standard hydraulic engineering principles and is certified by a licensed professional engineer; or, (b) the proposal provides compensatory storage for floodwater (in the same reach and at elevations up to an including the base flood elevation) to offset the impacts of the proposal. The net post-construction flood storage capacity shall not be less than the pre-construction capacity. A volumetric analysis and supporting data must be provided by the applicant and certified by a licensed professional engineer.”
“As can be seen above, this language tracks the language that was originally proposed by the Working Group, but includes the additional requirement that the assessment by this section be conducted by an engineer in accordance with standard engineering principles,” Carpenter went on. “This change is to ensure that the Development Review Board can be reasonably confident in the information that is being provided by a permit applicant.”
Carpenter advised the board, “While I would argue strongly against a no-adverse-impact standard within the flood fringe, if the Selectboard wishes to adopt such a standard, I would suggest using ANR’s Model Bylaw’s language … Under this standard, nothing will ever be built in Lyndonville, but at least we will not be litigating the matter, as the standard is clear and unambiguous.
In his memo this week, he provides language he believes will work for the bylaw change.
In addressing why he believes a ‘no adverse impact’ will not work in Lyndon, Carpenter wrote, “To say that nothing will ever be built in Lyndonville under a no adverse impact standard is only a slight hyperbole. This is because a no adverse impact standard requires the use of compensatory storage in most all instances. The inconvenient fact is that the lots that are at issue are either (1) too small to make compensatory storage viable, and/or (2) lack an ‘unrestricted hydraulic connection to’ the river, which by definition, compensatory storage requires.”
Carpenter listed commercial and residential properties the standard would apply to, if adopted, including more than a dozen commercial properties on Broad Street and Main Street including the Lynburke Motel whose owner caused the bylaw change process when he submitted a petition calling for the more restrictive bylaw passed in 2016 be repealed. The standard would also apply to more than 15 residential properties.
“(W)ith the possible exception of the Village Sports Shop, none of the effected Broad Street properties have a viable means of providing an ‘unrestricted hydraulic connection to’ the Passumpsic River,” noted Carpenter. “This is because the railroad tracks act as a dike and because many of the properties are on the wrong side of Broad Street. This is why it was the consensus of the Working Group that compensatory storage would not work for most of Lyndon. Without a means of providing compensatory storage, a no adverse impact standard cannot function.”
He noted that only the Village Sports Shop sits on a lot that is more than an acre in size.
Carpenter is urging the select board to see that what the Working Group advanced “is itself a compromise.”
Property Owners React
Mark Bean, who owns businesses within the town’s commercial corridor which will be impacted by the proposed bylaw change, sent an email addressed to the select board after last week’s public hearing.
Bean wrote the board, “I will start out by saying that I am disappointed on how the Weds. 3/17 /21 hearing went. Two individuals (the only two in the entire township) derailed the hearing.”
He accused a member of the town’s DRB who owns property in the commercial district and a former Planning Commission member of causing another delay in the process, saying the two individuals ” … don’t want a compromise and never have. They want no development, period!”
Bean implied that Pauline Harris, the DRB member, is acting out of self-interest to try to block a new business from opening at the Lynburke Motel site which would be in conflict with the property she still owns nearby and pose competition.
“Every other speaker at the hearing save one, spoke in favor of the Selectboard amending the proposed ordinance to go back to what your WG (Working Group) passed on to the Planning Commission Sept. 3rd which was fully reviewed and approved by ANR (Sacha Peeler) for FEMA insurance availability and ERAF (highest level) funding,” said Bean.“The Working Group’s Sept. 3rd work product was a compromise that produced a clear standard not subject to legal challenge,” stated Bean. “It’s time to move this forward with the support and information that you have received from the professionals.”
“It’s time to end this and finish it up right and legally. Enough is enough,” wrote Bean. “Talk with the professionals at your disposal and stop trying to appease three out of 6,000 residents. Thank you.”
Kurt Nygren also owns commercial property in the affected zone and wrote to the select board after the public hearing, stating, “We have sat through meetings with the Planning Commission for the last 18 months.”
“It seems that all the work the study committee put in is not being considered,” wrote Nygren. “That is a slap in the face to all the professional members of that committee. When you listen to the findings of the study committee they do not just throw things out at us, they back up their statements and findings with the FACTS … I also understand that the select board has to listen to all residents and allow them to speak their piece, but it’s not necessary to allow them to dominate the meetings. If you are looking for a compromise, you already have it from the study group. That’s what the study group was all about.”
Joe Buzzi, whose petition forced the town to revisit the bylaw, also wrote to Thompson, the select board chair, stating in part, “I had all expectations of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel on Wednesday night, but thanks to a couple of people who refuse to listen or understand the experts, they have managed to muddy the waters once again.”
He too expressed frustration at a few individuals causing the impasse.
“It’s time for the selectboard to do what is right for the Town of Lyndon. You put a working group together to fix the flood ordinance. They did what was asked of them, you put your trust in them, they spent hours, days and months researching the flood waters, they spent a lot of time with experts, engineers, people who are educated in this field just to understand the process, we have no idea the countless hours that Curtis has put into the legal end of the ordnance,” stated Buzzi.
Buzzi said, ” Now it’s time to get it together and listen to the people who have presented the board with an ordinance that can and will work for the Town of Lyndon. As far as I am concerned this whole process has been hijacked by three people who say the same thing over and over and over again. This is not a flooding issue, it’s a competition issue, let’s tell it like it is, one does not want a new gas station and the other is holding a huge second mortgage on said gas station. HENCE, its about Joe Buzzi not putting in a gas station and mini mart on the LynBurke Motel location. PERIOD.”
“We elect selectboard members to do a job. This whole process has been derailed for nearly 4 months now. You are not going to make everyone happy. It was obvious to me that the consensus Wednesday night was to take the working group’s original ordnance and change some wording, tweak it, get it done and move on,” said Buzzi. “You need to start making decisions that will help Lyndon grow and prosper. As a life-long citizen, businessman and a taxpayer of 50 years I have becoming increasingly concerned with the path that this has taken for the Town of Lyndon, this is my town, too.”
Urging To Preserve No Adverse Impact Language
Former Planning Commission member, Sylvia Dodge wrote to the select board after last week’s hearing, stating, “I think using the FEMA chart is the wrong way to go. The data is old, and the document was never designed to be used as a development standard.”
“Whatever you do, PLEASE keep a NO ADVERSE IMPACT standard,” urged Dodge. “Sacrificing existing home and business owners for some un-named, mysterious future development seems the wrong way to go.”
Harris also emailed the select board after last week’s hearing, writing in part, “You have a huge task before you to undertake.
“The important issue surrounding the flood bylaw standards is the economic and environmental safety of ALL the citizens of Lyndon. The sticking point is the opportunity to make as much of the fringe usable while avoiding harm to others. That’s where opposing parties conflict.”
Harris wrote, “The version of the standard approved by the Planning Committee and before you now does has incorporated concerns on both sides. The starting point was NO DEVELOPMENT WHATSOEVER as prescribed by the 2016 bylaws. The new version allows development and applies fairly liberal standards.”
Harris wrote, “I have nothing to gain regardless of the outcome of these deliberations. I grew up in Lyndon, have experienced flooding first hand at three different locations and have seen the changes in areas that flood that have come with development.
“The flood regulations pendulum has swung from one extreme to another throughout the town history. Being too lax can cause irreparable harm to many that cannot be undone. Please consider carefully before you make a decision and take into account ALL the residents of the Town of Lyndon, including those that have vested their hard earned moneys in properties that could be rendered valueless if allowed to be inundated,” urged Harris. “Many of the established properties and taxpayers in Lyndon do not have the means to redevelop their land.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.