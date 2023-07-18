LYNDON CENTER — Teen-aged children of military members from throughout the country found adventure in the Northeast Kingdom last week.
Vermont State University at Lyndon hosted the Northeast Kingdom Military Teen Adventure Camp, welcoming children ages 13 to 18 whose parents or guardians are or were members of the National Guard or regular military.
Such camps are yearly held in various parts of the country, but this was the first time a camp has happened in Vermont, said Anthony Sgherza, 4-H Youth Health and Wellness Coordinator with the University of Vermont Extension. The local university campus provided two weeks of camp, with the first happening in June and the most recent last Monday through Thursday.
Sgherza said the local campus was the ideal place for the camp. He contacted Thomas Anderson, Associate Dean of Academic Programs at Vermont State University at Lyndon, to see if it could happen.
“How do I not contact VSU in Lyndon where there’s an outdoor adventure program here?” he said while standing on a Lake Willoughby beach on Thursday as camp teens competed, collaborated and conquered various races in the water.
“I knew that they would have the staff to provide the expertise for what it was that we wanted to offer,” said Sgherza in an earlier interview on the UVM Extension program Across the Fence.
Also on the beach last Thursday was Ben Mirkin, professor at Vermont State University who leads the school’s Outdoor Education Leadership & Tourism program, and a handful of his current and former students who helped him lead the teens through the activities of the camp.
Promotional material for the camp noted what registering teens would find there. “Physical activities will include climbing, high ropes, disc golf, hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, and fitness training. Additional social-emotional engagements will include leadership and resilience training, team building, self-confidence, and mental well-being.”
The activities on Thursday morning were Willoughby-based, with instructors directing racing competitions to include swimming, kayaking and canoeing with no paddles.
Mirkin mostly watched while his crew directed, guided and cheered the campers. He said they’re all top-quality people with varying skill sets, and they made his job as lead instructor easy.
“I get to step back and let them run the show and just be impressed,” he said.
Mirkin and crew were wearing hats with the school’s new name printed on them as earlier this month the former Northern Vermont University became Vermont State University. Mirkin, of Kirby, has been at the school for 11 years. When he started, it was Lyndon State College.
Among his support staff for the camp was a current student of the university’s Outdoor Education Leadership & Tourism program, Kevin Sheffield, of Virginia Beach, Va. It made sense for him to accept Mirkin’s invitation to help.
“I was a military kid myself,” he said. He is third generation Navy, having served ten years as a Navy driver. “I definitely have a soft spot in my heart (for kids in a military family).”
Sheffield said once he got out of the military, he decided to take advantage of the G.I. bill and get a college education. He made his way to the Lyndon campus because of the school’s Outdoor Education program. He said he’s only been at it for one semester, but he’s impressed so far.
“It’s a legit program with excellent instructors,” he said.
Giving the military teens a proper NEK adventure meant taking them to Kingdom Trails for mountain biking. It was one the activities that several of the teens mentioned as a highlight of the week.
One of the teens, William Tsang, 17, of Miami, Fla., stood on the beach looking out over Willoughby Gap and spoke of another highlight. “I think I’d do it (camp) again just to see a scene as beautiful as this,” he said.
It was his first time in Vermont.
Sienna Gonyo, 13, a military teen camper also from Florida, has been to Vermont before as she has a relative who lives in Springfield. Gonyo’s father serves in the U.S. Air Force. She was the only teen girl in the camp last week, but that didn’t diminish the experience for her.
“I want to come back again,” she said.
Another girl was registered for the camp last week, but her flight from Washington state got delayed long enough for the Vermont floods to be a factor. By the time she reached the airport in Burlington, travel across the state was largely impassable due to washed-out roads and high water. She had to fly back home.
Sgherza said he had several phone calls with concerned parents from outside the state who were watching the news relating to the flooding in Vermont. Except for some showery moments, the camp had no troubling weather issues.
“We’ve tried to provide a fun time and give them the experience they came here for,” said Sheffield.
The teens slept in a dorm room and ate at the university’s dining hall.
Another of Mirkin’s students and camp assistants, Andrew Sellitto, from Connecticut, said he knows what it’s like to be someone coming into the Northeast Kingdom for the first time and being awed by the surroundings.
“Since I’ve started school here, I’ve absolutely loved the area,” said Sellitto, entering his junior year.
Sellitto said he was happy to get the invitation to help out at the camp. “It was something I just couldn’t turn down,” he said. Sellitto said he enjoyed watching the teens transform during the week from being timid at the beginning in a new space with new people to easily engaging with one another.
One of the campers, Chris Chitambar, 15, of Newport, the only one who lives in the Northeast Kingdom, said getting to meet fellow military teens was one of the things he appreciated about the camp.
“It’s been fun getting to meet new people and doing the activities,” said Chitambar, who is a part of a military-minded family (mom-Navy and dad and sisters-Air Force) with military aspirations of his own (Air Force).
Ryan Taylor, 17, from northern Virginia, who was the first to reach shore in an out-and-back swim race, said this is his first time in Vermont. He said he enjoyed mountain biking at Kingdom Trails and rock climbing most of all.
“It’s super sick,” said Taylor. “There’s a ton of cool things here, and the scenery is always beautiful.”
Sgherza, who successfully applied for grant funding through the Department of Defense and USDA to bring the camp to Vermont, said the camps were a good experience for all involved. He hopes there’s an opportunity in future years to bring the camps to the Green Mountain State.
“We have the good fortune of meeting and working with a group of teenagers in a place where they can become a better version of themselves,” said Sgherza. “The ultimate goal is positive youth development and cultivating healthy communities.”
During the earlier Across the Fence segment, Brian Stoutdnour, lead child and youth program coordinator with the Vermont National Guard, joined Sgherza to discuss the benefits of the camps. He said military kids have different life experiences than most of their peers and would benefit from coming together for a camp just for them.
“We do want them to be proud and to acknowledge that this is part of who they are as a military kid and as a military family,” said Stoutdnour.
Life skills emphasized in the two teen camps were resilience training, leadership training, mental health and well-being and self-confidence, he said. “It’s an entire social-emotional learning program united with outdoor adventure.”
Another benefit of getting the out-of-state teens into the Northeast Kingdom was the promotional exposure to what we have here, he said.
“If we can expose them to Vermont, which is maybe a place that folks might not typically come to for a family vacation. If we can expose them to the wonders and joys of Vermont, they might decide to go to Lyndon or come back to Vermont,” said Stoutdhour.
