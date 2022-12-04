LYNDON CENTER — Dick Lawrence was remembered on Saturday at his funeral at Lyndon Institute as a man who served his beloved family and hometown every day of his life, always believing in giving of himself, giving his best, and pushing others around him to see the possibilities of teamwork and dedication to a job well done.
Nowhere were those qualities more spoken to than his 37 years of devoted service as president of the Caledonia County Fair.
A former farmer, owner of the Agway store in town with his wife Nancy for nearly two decades, state representative who served in a leadership role on the House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry, Lawrence died on Thanksgiving Day, a day before his and Nancy’s 55th wedding anniversary.
Lawrence’s long public service was noted by his longtime friend the Rev. Barbara Dwyer, who gave his eulogy and co-officiated the service, attended by hundreds of mourners, with the Rev. Bruce Comiskey. Rev. Dwyer said she and Dick Lawrence – she never called him Richard, she said – met as children growing up in Wheelock and attending the Mosquito School, which later burned. Their parents were best friends.
Rev. Dwyer said they remained friends all their lives, and a few days before his death, she sat with her friend and they discussed the funeral service, which he had asked her to speak at. She shared stories the family provided her with, and spoke of a hardworking man dedicated to public service who gave tirelessly of himself and was always humble, always pointing to others for their role in accomplishments, never his own.
Also speaking at Lawrence’s funeral was fellow longtime legislator Sen. Joe Benning, also a Republican like Lawrence, and a friend and mentor of his for nearly a half century.
The pair commuted to Montpelier together for a long time, said Benning, who teared up in sharing memories of his long, rich friendship with Dick Lawrence.
Rev. Dwyer noted that in scripture, it states that to live 80 years if one is strong is fortunate. She said she and Dick were both born in 1942, so were blessed to reach that age, noting that the average life span according to a statistic she found through Social Security is just shy of 65 years.
“We both beat the average,” said Rev. Dwyer, “But today, sitting here, it’s all too soon.”
She said, “Dick knew his creator and he knew what his purpose in life was and he fulfilled it well.”
Only recently, Dick had learned he was facing the end of his life, after a recent trip to the hospital, shared Rev. Dwyer. “He told me he felt very fortunate in his life.”
Even in his final days, she said, Dick was full of gratitude and grace and wanted to have his love and appreciation for those who had been part of his life’s journey to be expressed.
“Both of us had very humble beginnings but Dick accomplished so much,” said Rev. Dwyer, citing some of the many feats he had helped to plan and carry out during his four decades of leadership as president of the Caledonia County Fair.
Fair directors wore their red shirts and at the family’s request, many of those in attendance also donned flannel to the service.
For 54 years, she said, Dick Lawrence gave back to his hometown and to the State of Vermont, probably more than anyone living in the community can say they have done, “Of course, Dick wouldn’t have said that,” she quickly pointed out, because he was not one to call attention to himself or take credit, it wasn’t his way.
“Dick was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother,” continued Rev. Dwyer. He had many good friends in the community who enriched his life, and he theirs. Some of his favorite words were bigger, better and more, said Dwyer.
“Dick was a handy man and he thought anything could be fixed with Bag Balm and tape,” Rev. Dwyer said.
Also speaking at the funeral was longtime friend and the new fair president Chris Vance, who ticked off the many major building projects and accomplishments under Dick’s leadership.
“Many people have second homes or special places that they go to to make them happy and I am telling you, Dick’s special place was the fairgrounds,” said Vance, wearing his red Caledonia County Fair shirt. He said under Dick’s lead, the fair is today in good shape and he and the other directors are committed to honoring Dick’s legacy and continuing the important work of preserving the special community fair.
Friends from fairs across Vermont were in attendance at Lawrence’s sendoff, and were thanked for making the trip to Lyndon to honor their fair friend.
Vance said, “I could talk all day about the major improvements to the fairgrounds that Dick made possible. His leadership and dedication have made the Caledonia County Fair what it is today.” He said the fair volunteers will miss his friendship and his smile, but will work in his memory to keep Dick Lawrence’s beloved fair going.
“I hope to see you at the fair,” said Vance, honoring his dear friend and leaving the stage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.