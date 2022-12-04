LYNDON CENTER — Dick Lawrence was remembered on Saturday at his funeral at Lyndon Institute as a man who served his beloved family and hometown every day of his life, always believing in giving of himself, giving his best, and pushing others around him to see the possibilities of teamwork and dedication to a job well done.

Nowhere were those qualities more spoken to than his 37 years of devoted service as president of the Caledonia County Fair.

