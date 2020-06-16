LYNDONVILLE — The Stars & Stripes parade, a longtime tradition for the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce, will be going forward on July 18 with the same community spirit.
It will look different than usual, however, the business group announced on Tuesday during its June meeting, held via Zoom.
Chamber President Sarah Lafferty suggested “flipping” the event, so that the parade became the spectators. She’s encouraging people to decorate their buildings downtown.
Spreading out the event, and not creating a situation where people congregate, as well as avoiding traffic control expenses was an idea that Chamber secretary Cheryl McMahon said she would support.
“It’s not traditional, which is hard, but I think that’s the theme of 2020,” said Lafferty. She said she wanted to include Burklyn Arts, saying “I feel really bad their 50th anniversary is getting rained on.”
McMahon said perhaps Burklyn Arts could set up displays of local artisans’ wares in vacant downtown storefronts, “and then people could just walk and look at them with social distancing, and with a longer time period than just an hour-long parade.”
Lafferty said anyone who wants to drive around and check out the decorated downtown area for Stars and Stripes could join a car parade, gathering at a central meeting place. She said another meeting will have to be held to figure out the logistics.
Lafferty said she spoke to Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris as well as Municipal Administrator Justin Smith about the hope to have some sort of Stars & Stripes event, and they both indicated support of whatever the Chamber decided to move ahead with.
“We’re not stopping traffic, we’re not going into oncoming traffic,” said McMahon. She said most people she has talked to have assumed that the event was being canceled, so she said to even host something to try to honor the longstanding patriotic parade held each July in Lyndonville would be nice for the community.
Lafferty said the Chamber will reach out to businesses right away.
People driving in the parade could decorate their vehicles, too, said Lafferty.
She said the Lyndonville Fire Department has been helpful participating in the local school parades, so they will likely help out, too.
The Chamber will work to come up with a theme and will announce that once something is decided on.
Chamber Director Steve Gray said the Lyndonville Trustees at their meeting on Monday evening asked what was happening with Stars and Stripes.
Gray suggested instead of having floats judged like the usual parade, that businesses who decorate can maybe be judged instead this year. A survey may be taken to allow people to vote.
“I think that could be fun, and we can have them submit their own photos so it can be virtual, too,” said Lafferty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.