Lyndon Chamber Calls Off Stars & Stripes Event

LYNDONVILLE — The Stars & Stripes parade, a longtime tradition for the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce, is not able to go forward as hoped, the business group voted during a meeting Thursday morning.
Lyndon Chamber President Sarah Lafferty, the third-generation owners and operators of the White Market family grocery store trio in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury, said calling the beloved summertime event off is hard for her. Her late grandmother, Barbara Bona, began Stars & Stripes four decades ago to help raise funds for the Lyndon State College Foundation.
Bona was one of the founders of the foundation, her granddaughter said.
She looked through the records, and said that this year’s cancellation marks “the first year it’s ever been missed.”
The event, planned for July 18th, would have marked its 40th anniversary.
In recent weeks, Chamber directors, meeting remotely via Zoom due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, voted to try to go forward with a different take on Stars & Stripes.
Instead of an in-person parade and celebration in Bandstand Park, they envisioned a flip, where spectators instead would be the vehicle parade, meeting up at a central gathering spot then driving through the Village of Lyndonville to take in decorated buildings and businesses in the downtown.
At the recent meeting, held earlier in June, the board discussed how the event could be held while being very careful not to cause crowds to gather, and to ensure that social distancing and safety during the virus pandemic was maintained.
“After ongoing, careful deliberation, the Lyndon Area Chamber has determined that it would be impossible to hold a Stars & Stripes event of any substance this summer,” Chamber Director Steve Nichols said. “This means there will be no events taking place on Saturday, July 18th.”
“We’re already planning next year’s Stars & Stripes,” a chamber statement said. “In the meantime, have a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend.”
“I’m a little heartbroken it won’t happen, since gram started it for the college, and I’m holding the reigns the first year it didn’t happen after we almost lost the college ( Northern Vermont University-Lyndon since Lyndon and Johnson State Colleges were unified two years ago), ” said Lafferty. “But the woman that paraded elephants down Main Street wouldn’t want me to throw an event just for the sake of having an event, especially mid-pandemic.”
Lafferty said her late grandfather, Fred, was often “front and center,” including in vintage photos of the famous elephant races, where he wore a cowboy hat, but said her grandmother, Barbara, “was the brains and the spark running things in the background.”
Fred had been Chamber president at one time, and so had Sarah’s dad, Brian Bona. “Stars and Stripes was a pretty big deal while I was growing up,” she said. “Lots of paper maché and chicken wire! We weren’t artists, but we tried like hell.”
The event used to be bigger, and have “rides in the park and all kinds of stuff,” said Lafferty.
A parade and festivities in Bandstand Park have remained and are an important mid-summer tradition in the Northeast Kingdom.
One year, a luau was held during Stars & Stripes in Powers Park, said Lafferty.
When the Chamber board had hoped to offer a non-conventional celebration to mark the event earlier, Lafferty said earlier, “It’s not traditional, which is hard, but I think that’s the theme of 2020,” said Lafferty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.