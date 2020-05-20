LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to host the Stars & Stripes this summer — but it will only be a parade, and a carefully executed one at that.
Chamber President Sarah Lafferty and past president and Chamber Director Steve Nichols both said they thought they could do the parade, but not the events in the park, which include a BBQ, and vendors and activities.
Chamber Secretary Cheryl McMahon said she was concerned about how the Chamber could monitor social distancing, “I have some serious concerns,” she said, pointing to many area events that have been called off, with fewer participants than Stars & Stripes draws.
Lafferty said the Chamber, which sponsors the event, can talk to the town, and possibly follow the usual Lyndon Institute pep rally route.
“I think there have been enough parades of different types … whether to salute health care workers … I think we can make that happen and I think we should make that happen,” said Nichols. “I think as many events as we can possibly do, we should do.”
The Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce is marking its 40th anniversary this year.
Cindy Karasinski, director of the Cobleigh Library and a Chamber director, said, “I would hate to see us have a parade and then find out that the participants watching the parade came down with this virus.”
McMahon said she has heard from some people about the event who have assumed it’s canceled, and she suggested that maybe postponing the event and holding something later would be wise.
Stars & Stripes was planned for July 18 this year.
“All we’re talking about is a parade here, I think,” said Nichols.
Someone suggested a postponement to September.
“I think one of our jobs should be to try to encourage people to get out and be social and at the same exact time practice all of the things that you need to do,” Nichols said. “If we can do it right, that sets an example for others to move forward slowly and carefully … but it’s got to be carefully. If we have to cancel it, we cancel it.”
McMahon said she would reach out to vendors via email as a courtesy to let them know “that the event as it’s happened in the past isn’t happening.”
“We’re talking about doing a parade because it’s the 40th anniversary … and everything else will return next year,” said Nichols.
Bands and performers usually paid to participate in the parade will not be contracted this year, but groups who wish to participate will be invited to do so — providing they socially distance.
A question was raised about any liability if someone who participated in the parade were to contract COVID-19, and Lafferty said, “I don’t think anyone is going to sue if they got COVID,” said Lafferty, saying it could not proven where someone contracted a virus should that happen.
Information Booth
Frank and Deb Cuccia, who staffed the booth last summer as a fundraiser for the Caledonia County Special Olympics, addressed Chamber directors during the Zoom meeting, and will help to refurbish the booth while it remains closed due to the uncertain summer travel season and need for tourism information to be distributed.
The color, which has been yellow for a long time, will be swapped out for a red barn color, the board discussed with the Cuccias.
The signage is worn out on the building, noted Frank Cuccia, “So we’re thinking of a different scheme for the signage.”
Nichols agreed that changing the signs was a good idea, but said “signage is very expensive.”
“If it’s possible to try and put together some numbers, I think that would be tremendously helpful,” said Nichols. “We have no idea what the summer is going to be like as far as tourist traffic coming through town.”
He said if tourist traffic seems to be coming through town by July 4th, the Chamber can move to open the booth, saying the group needed to be flexible and look to possibly open the booth later, but not as early as typically, which is Memorial Day.
Frank Cuccia said he would do the labor for the information booth, and the Chamber will donate $1,500 usually used for a stipend for the booth, to renovate. The Cuccias will donate whatever is left, after the supplies are bought, (his labor will be volunteer) to the Caledonia County Special Olympics. The board voted to contribute $500 more from savings in other parts of the budget, and to appropriate $2,000 for the booth’s restoration.
