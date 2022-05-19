It’s been more than two-and-a-half years since three-year-old Dean Spicer died following a head-on collision on Route 5 near the Lyndon-St. Johnsbury town line.
But the criminal case against the Lyndon woman accused of causing the crash remains unresolved and it looks like it’s going to stay that way for a while.
Melinda A. Mitchell, 31, was charged after the crash with felony gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting, felony gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of careless or negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Caledonia County Superior Court
At a Monday status conference on the case, defense attorney Jill Jourdan told the court that she had just taken over the case from another lawyer in her office and that she’s not prepared to take it to trial at this time. Attorney Jourdan also told the court that it is possible she could be replaced by the Vermont Defender General’s office.
“It’s not an uncomplicated case,” said Attorney Jourdan. “To the extent that the Defender General’s Office could reassign this to the serious felony unit.”
Mitchell, who remains behind bars, appeared in person at the hearing after making the trip to St. Johnsbury from Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
“There’s been minimal work done on my case so I trust that Miss Jourdan has my best interests in mind and I look forward to getting this wrapped up and taken care of,” said Mitchell.
Attorney Jourdan also told the court that she is now working with prosecutors and has scheduled depositions in June. The case could be resolved by plea agreement before a trial is scheduled but there has been no indication that a deal is in the works.
Dean Spicer died while on life support at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. from injuries suffered in the crash which occurred about 11 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2019.
Spicer was a passenger in a car driven by his mother, Sandra Leach, 41, of Lyndon when it was hit head-on by an oncoming vehicle that crossed the center line.
Sandra Leach was also seriously injured in the crash.
The driver of the second car was identified by police as Mitchell who, according to witnesses, was able to walk away from the crash.
Mitchell has a lengthy criminal record including prior convictions for heroin possession, leaving the scene of a crash and providing false information to a police officer.
She was on probation and officials say she was violating her probation at the time of the crash by operating without a valid driver’s license.
