Early Thursday morning Lyndonville Police responded to a physical altercation that happened at 1533 Lynburke Road in Lyndonville.
Upon investigation, it was found that two individuals, Mark Pilette 53, of Lyndonville, and Dominic Bassett, 23, of Lyndonville, had both engaged in a physical confrontation. Both sustained visible marks and injuries as a result of the fight. Both Pilette and Bassett were both issued citations for Simple Assault, Mutual Affray and are scheduled to appear on Jan. 20 to answer to the charges.
