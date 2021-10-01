Lyndon: Committee Identifies Flood Mitigation Projects For Study

LYNDON — The Hazard Mitigation Committee made its decision on Wednesday.
The committee selected two flood mitigation projects centered on the Route 5/114/122 intersection for further review.
The projects would minimize flood impacts at the vital intersection in different ways. One would redesign, or replace, dry culverts located downriver (south) of the intersection. The other would improve flood plain storage upriver (north) of the intersection.
Committee members agreed it was important to keep the vital intersection open to commercial, non-commercial and emergency responder traffic during high water events.
“Our goal is to try to keep this intersection as passable as possible,” said state Rep. Marty Feltus, the committee chair.
Both flood mitigation projects will be submitted for FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community (BRIC) grant funds to conduct a scoping study.
Ideally, the study would (1) determine if the projects are viable, worthwhile and cost-effective and (2) bring those projects a step closer to reality.
The dormant committee was re-formed in August by Feltus and Planning Commissioner Ken Mason in order to tackle the town’s flood problems.
Beginning with the Hazard Mitigation Plan they created in 2016, the committee whittled a larger list of flood mitigation projects down to five.
Those five options were run through a decision matrix, and two were selected.
Also considered, but not recommended, were reconfiguration of the Route 5/114/122 intersection, replacement of the Route 5 bridge, and removal of buildings.
Even with projects chosen, the committee’s work is not done.
Next, they must set parameters for a scoping study.
Feltus raised the issue towards the end of Wednesday’s 90-minute meeting.
“If we’re going to ask somebody to study this, and if we’re going to have enough information to make a decision to go forward, what are we going to ask for? Because I have a list of things,” she said.
“Well, let’s hear it,” Mason enthusiastically replied.
Feltus ticked off several items, “We’re going to want a hydraulic analysis. We’re going to ask for somebody to help define what regulatory issues there are out there, and how they can be solved if there is a problem. We’re going to want to know if there are any long-term maintenance requirements. We’re going to want to know if there are any savings to the town or the residents. We’re going to want to know if there are any negative effects on the town or the residents. We’re going to want somebody’s guess at the percent success [the projects will have] at mitigating the problem. We’re going to want to how long it would actually take to do what is being suggested.”
She also felt a feasibility study should address important questions like: Are the projects long-term, sustainable solutions? Who would do the work? How do the projects look when viewed through a cost-benefit analysis? What funding partners might assist with project costs? And, perhaps most importantly, what would the project cost taxpayers?
The committee will continue work on scoping study parameters when they meet next on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Because communities require an active Hazard Mitigation Plan to qualify for BRIC funding, and Lyndon’s expires this month, the town will partner with regional planning agency Northeast Vermont Development Association (NVDA), who can apply for the grant on the town’s behalf.
The HMC must select a project by Nov. 1 in order for NVDA to meet the Dec. 17 application deadline.
