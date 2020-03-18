Lyndon Corner Crash

Emergency personnel are on scene of a crash in which a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado struck a utility pole on Memorial Drive in Lyndon Corner at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris said operator Mildred Lewis, 76, of St. Johnsbury was charged with Drunken Driving. Police said Lewis was southbound when she drove directly into the pole without correcting or braking. The truck was totaled. Lewis was uninjured and refused services from Lyndon Rescue. Lyndonville Electric responded to the scene to repair the damaged pole.

