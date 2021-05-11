Lyndon Demolition Derby To Return In August

The Demolition Derby is returning to the Caledonia County Fair in August.
The Lyndon select board unanimously approved the event for 2021 at the request of derby organizer Toby Lussier on Monday.
And thanks to the efforts of Fair President Dick Lawrence, a Lyndon Institute math teacher and two Northern Vermont University professors, spectators will be able to view the popular event from their usual spot in the grandstand.
Both the fair and the derby were canceled last summer due to the COVID -19 pandemic.
But according to Lyndon Selectman Dan Daley, who also works as a math professor at NVU, the state was insisting last year that the Demolition Derby audience had to be moved back away from the derby track due to fears of a demo car launching into the grandstand.
But the fair responded successfully with math and physics.
“Dick Lawrence recruited me to do the science and the research on that,” said Daley at Monday’s select board meeting. “A year ago in the fall, I went up with Toby and Dick and did some measuring and did some analysis. Brought it back and did some math with a physics professor - Ben Luce at the college - and there’s just no way based on the construction of the track with the different levels - that a car would be going fast enough and the angle would be high enough to be launched into the bleachers.”
Lyndon Institute math teacher Tim Ulrich was also involved in the early stages of the project, said Lawrence on Tuesday.
“I’m very appreciative of what they’ve done,” said Lawrence.
When the report was completed, Lawrence convened a meeting with state officials and presented Daley’s findings.
“And then they came back and said, ‘Ok, you’re fine. You don’t have to do any adjustments,’” said Daley on Monday. “It was a pretty interesting process.”
Lyndon Town Administrator Justin Smith said the state wanted to change the rules at Lyndon due to an incident two years ago - not at a demolition derby event - but at the famed Thunder Road race track in Barre.
“I think there was some kind of an incident with Thunder Road or something and it just brought every other kind of vehicle-type event into the purview to review,” said Smith.
Daley agreed.
“It was Thunder Road,” said Daley. “It all got lumped in together. But there’s no way that in a demo in the enclosed space and all the vehicles going in different directions - at least at Lyndon - there’s just no way they get going fast enough to do that.”
Lawrence said Caledonia-Orange Sen. Joe Benning was also helpful in lobbying state officials to let the Lyndon demo derby continue as usual.
According to news reports, a race car flew off the Thunder Road track and hit two race officials in the fall of 2019.
The crash happened during a qualifying lap. Witnesses said three cars were going into the turn when one went over the retaining wall, hitting two track officials and sending them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
