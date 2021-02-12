Lyndon Dog Euthanized After Attacking Child

A dog that bit and seriously injured a Lyndonville toddler has been euthanized.
Police said the dog was put down on Friday with the permission of its owner - James Gingras - because the current rabies vaccinations on the dog could not be verified.
“After conversations with the Vermont Health Department, the child’s doctor at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the dog’s owner, it was determined that testing of the involved dog was necessary for the proper treatment of the young victim,” said Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris.
The State Lab will now conduct testing to verify whether or not the dog had rabies. That information will then be forwarded to the doctors treating the boy.
The child remains hospitalized with severe neck and ear injuries.
The three-year-old male pit bull was taken into police custody after biting the boy in the kitchen at the Gingras residence located at 427 Main Street, Apt. 3 in Lyndonville just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
According to investigators, the child was one of six children ages 2-11 in the apartment along with four adults and two pit bulls until all four adults went to an upstairs room to reportedly smoke a cigarette together. The adults told police they went upstairs because they did not want to smoke around the children.
The adults returned after hearing a disturbance downstairs.
The injured child’s mother is identified as Crystal L. Nel, 24, who also lives in the apartment. But police said Nel was not in the apartment when the child was bitten.
When police arrived on the scene the boy was already being transported to the hospital by Lyndon Rescue and the dog was in a cage with blood on him.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.