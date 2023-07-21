LYNDON — The Development Review Board on Thursday heard a proposal for an indoor cannabis grow operation.
Prescott Small and Alex Mutchler seek conditional use and site plan approval to cultivate cannabis in the former Rick’s Gun Shop at 77 Brook Rd.
“We’re not looking to do anything very large. We want to call ourselves ‘Small Family Craft Cannabis,’” Small said. “We very much want to focus on quality over quantity.”
They plan to start as a Tier 1 indoor growing operation of up to 1,000 square feet of cannabis plants, with a maximum of 300 plants, and said they may someday expand to Tier 2 (up to 2,500 sq. ft.).
They would produce dried raw cannabis, pre-rolled joints, and cannabis resin and would sell through off-site retailers and wholesalers. There would be no on-site sales.
The project is eligible for permitting as a “light industry use” in a rural residential zone.
The Development Review Board will decide on the permit applications within 45 days.
Small and Mutchler have not yet submitted applications for cultivation or manufacturing licenses with the state Cannabis Control Board, according to state records, and those approvals would be required as conditions of DRB approval.
WATER, ELECTRIC
During the public hearing, DRB member Amy Rast and abutter Elaine Razzano asked about water and electric consumption.
Small said the business aims to be efficient and eco-friendly.
In terms of water, Small estimated that 100 plants would require 75 gallons per day during the peak growing cycle. Plants would be grown using a closed-loop irrigation system and low-draw LED lights, to conserve water and electricity.
Razzano worried about impacts on groundwater. Her home at 134 Mt. Hunger Rd. shares the same water supply. Small suggested a groundwater impact study would address those concerns.
Meanwhile, Small said, he and Mutchler have contacted Efficiency Vermont to pursue electrical efficiency and savings.
“We have a huge incentive to be as efficient as possible, because it equals money,” Small said, noting LED grow lights would have minimal impact on the area grid. “If we turn on 20 lights at a time it won’t make the neighborhood dim for a second.”
ODOR, OPERATIONS
Rast and Razzano also asked about odor.
“I’ve driven past cannabis operations and I can tell that they’re there without knowing that they’re there, because they smell so strong,” Rast said.
According to Small, the proposed facility would use carbon air filters to prevent the fragrance from wafting over the neighborhood.
“The last thing we want to do is be annoying to any neighbors in any way, shape, or form. We want to be a good neighbors,” he said. “We want to make sure that part of our business plan is that there is no obvious smells.”
The resin would be manufactured through heat or pressure-based extraction, not with volatile solvents.
“We have no interest in [solvent-based extraction]. That costs hundreds of thousands of dollars and lot and it’s very risky,” Small said. “We want to do much safer, simpler things.”
Small and Mutchler, who are married, plan to relocate from Texas. Similar to the prior owners, they would live on-site and maintain the property as mixed-use. The grow and manufacture operations would occupy the former gun shop and indoor archery range spaces.
The business would have to comply with state Cannabis Control Board guidelines for operations, transportation, security, insurance, etc., as well as town performance standards governing vibration, odor, light, sound and so on. There would be no signage or walk-in traffic.
As proposed, it would be a low-profile business, they said.
“You shouldn’t even be able to tell that it’s there,” Mutchler said.
