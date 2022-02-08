A Lyndon woman accused of being the driver in a drive-by shooting last month turned herself in to authorities at the Caledonia County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Kyra LG Carey, 22, who had been the subject of a $2,500 arrest warrant after police could not find her, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aiding in the commission of a felony and was released on conditions by Judge Justin Jiron.
Defense attorney Laura Wilson of Lyndonville told the court there’s a reason why police could not immediately locate Carey.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Miss Carey is somewhat divided now between Vermont and Massachusetts where she lives,” said Attorney Wilson. “She does have an address in Holyoke, Mass. where she also lives and is planning on transferring her LNA license there.”
Witnesses told police that Carey was the driver of a black motor vehicle from which multiple gunshots were fired at another vehicle at 1533 Lynburke Road in Lyndon.
Lyndonville Police say their investigation indicates that Carey was accompanied in the black vehicle by William Bunnell, 46, and another male known only as “JJ” - who is described by witnesses as being “black or Hispanic and having blue eyes.”
According to court documents, the driveway at 1533 Lynburke Rd is approximately a quarter-mile long and runs parallel to Lynburke Road.
Just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 22, a northbound Toyota Celica driven by Jonathan Williams, 40, turned into the driveway.
Police say that’s when the black vehicle allegedly driven by Carey pulled parallel to William’s vehicle and that “JJ” - who was sitting in the passenger seat of Carey’s vehicle - reached across Carey and fired a gun at Williams and his two passengers identified as Ashley Comeau, 23, and Taylor May, 26.
No injuries were reported
Carey faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
