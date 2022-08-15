Lyndon Energy Plan On Hold

LYNDON — The Planning Commission has paused the creation of a Municipal Energy Plan.
Faced with a heavy workload, the commissioners decided not to embark on the time-consuming energy plan process.
They postponed the process to early next year, when their schedule eases.
Commissioners chose to suspend the process, rather than cancel it, because they agreed it was a priority.
According to Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton, if Lyndon adopts an energy plan — and the plan earns state recognition — then the town would become eligible for state and federal grant funding.
In addition, grant applications would be strengthened.
If an energy plan identifies specific priorities — such as installing electric vehicle (EV) chargers or upgrading the Municipal Office Building’s energy efficiency — it would enhance grant applications to address those areas.
Commissioner Alivia Bertolini Libby said it was important to take all steps to pursue grant funding.
“We live in rural Vermont, any amount of funding that can be brought to the table, that’s what interests me,” she said.
