LYNDON — Efforts to address flooding at the Route 5/114/122 intersection have been slowed by a lack of government funding.
That could change.
The town expects to apply for Vermont Emergency Management grant funds, to evaluate two flood mitigation projects.
Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton recently spoke with VEM officials and was encouraged by the conversation.
If all goes as planned, the scoping studies would be paid for through VEM’s Flood Resilient Communities Fund.
“VEM is supportive of the town taking on this scoping work,” Gratton said.
The legislature allocated $14.75 million to the Flood Resilient Communities Fund for the current fiscal year. The second (and final) grant application window closes on March 31.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3xxAOXQ
BACKGROUND
The dormant town-village Hazard Mitigation Committee was reassembled in August 2021 to tackle the community’s long-standing flood issues.
The committee reviewed the flood mitigation projects recommended in its 2016 Hazard Mitigation Plan and selected two for a scoping study.
Those two projects would minimize the water level at the Route 5/114/122 intersection.
One would redesign, or replace, dry culverts located downriver (south) of the intersection and the other would reconnect the river with floodplain storage upriver (north) of the intersection.
Original plans were to fund the scoping study through a FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community (BRIC) grant.
Because the town did not have an active Hazard Mitigation Plan as required, it submitted a BRIC grant application through the regional planning agency NVDA. However, FEMA determined the third-party application was not allowable.
When the town and village adopted an updated Hazard Mitigation Plan this year, the search for grant funding resumed.
Gratton determined Vermont Emergency Management was a better option because the Flood Resilient Communities Fund was a more flexible funding source.
SCOPING STUDY
A scoping study would determine if the projects are viable, worthwhile and effective.
It would include hydraulic studies, cost estimates, taxpayer impacts, funding options, impact analysis, cost-benefit analysis, long-term maintenance requirements and more.
With completed scoping studies in hand, municipalities can seek further grant funding for project implementation.
The Flood Resilient Communities Fund has already funded three scoping projects to date:
— Benning County Regional Commission ($39,900) for Lye Brook from Vermont Route 7 downstream.
— Benning County Regional Commission ($54,862) for Bourn Brook from Vermont Rout 7 downstream to the confluence of Batten Kill.
— Friends of the Mad River for planning, scoping, and outreach on priority projects.
According to a program fact sheet, The Flood Resilient Communities Fund was established by the Vermont Legislature under Act 74 with the intent of improving landscape and community resilience and reducing the future public safety and water quality impacts of climate-related flood hazards in Vermont, focusing on buyouts of flood-vulnerable properties and floodplain restoration.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.