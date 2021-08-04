Editor’s note: Almost a year ago to this date, the Caledonian-Record introduced readers to Karen Thompson and her two young daughters, Ripley and Dawsyn, and the family’s decision to have the girls taught at home during the pandemic.
LYNDON — Dawsyn and Ripley Thompson, ages 6 and 8, respectively, spent their kindergarten and second-grade school years learning at home last year during the pandemic.
Their mom, Karen Thompson, operates a care home for elders where the family also resides, and keeping their entire family safe during the COVID-19 pandemic has been priority one.
But in a few weeks, Dawsyn will board the school bus for the first time, traveling via a Kingdom East School District bus to Sutton Village School, where she and her big sister will be back in school full-time this year.
During the past school year, which was marked by challenges and upheaval the world over for students and educators, the Thompson family had help from two different tutors, but in the end, Thompson herself became her daughters’ teacher, and she worked to use role-play and creative approaches to cover their learning, which she said occurred naturally and across their days and nights constantly.
Thompson said that when the COVID-19 numbers went up, they decided they could not have their tutor coming in from across the river in New Hampshire, so she would take on the home-schooling work.
The family found an art class online, and at the first mention of that, Dawsyn began a parade of showing her artwork.
Thompson said one thing she found out relatively early in the homeschooling life was that “my kids and online learning are not compatible.”
As she worked to teach her girls at home, Thompson said she also learned that “you teach children accidentally,” when you didn’t plan something to be a learning moment, it often turns out to be.
The girls would sit and do tasks such as math or reading for a bit, but they would “start to get crazy” and need breaks, so outdoor time, ‘recess,’ and lots of physical activity was built into their days. They made their lunches and put them in their school backpacks every day and went through the rituals as if they were leaving their home and attending school to try to replicate those steps, said Thompson.
“They would knock on the door and say, ‘Teacher, we’re here,’ and I would walk over and pretend I was their teacher!”
They would have a morning meeting and sit down and be given their first assignment of the day and tackle that, then be given recess time and snack time before the next assignment.
The afternoons saw lots of outdoor playtime, said Thompson, as her twin daughters were outdoors galloping down the dirt road behind their home, pretending they were horseback.
That kind of play and interaction also came with learning, said Thompson, “I was completely oblivious to the education they were getting without realizing they were learning.”
“They take a lot of pride in learning,” she said, as Dawsyn appeared showing a series of workbooks she completed last school year.
When the girls needed time to re-focus, Thompson would have them sit on stair number 7 on the family’s staircase in their two-story part of the home, “That’s the number of God, the closest to God,” said Thompson, who studies numerology. There, she had books at the ready and the girls would spend a bit of time calming down and choosing something to read.
“Instead of punishing them, I sat them on the 7th stair and they calmed down and they got educated,” she said.
Some of the books brought out by the girls were elementary student versions of the stories of George Washington, Albert Einstein, Rosa Parks and more.
The girls and their mom also went skiing at Burke Mountain a few days a week, learning about athleticism, said Thompson, who was a star multi-sport athlete in her younger days.
“They both play T ball and they both swim,” said Thompson, who is the volunteer golf coach for the Caledonia County Special Olympics.
The year of learning at home through a time the world was so uncertain ended up being a vibrant learning time for her girls, and for herself, said Thompson.
“In all actuality, I think my kids are going to thrive when they go back to school,” she said.
As summer winds down and the girls’ first day of school back in a school building nears, Thompson said she remains vigilant about the pandemic and the variants changing, and her girls will definitely be wearing masks in school.
She’s eager to get her daughters vaccinated as soon as that’s possible, “I continue to follow my instincts … I have to protect my family.”
