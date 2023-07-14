Lyndon Flood Mitigation Efforts Slowly Advance

LYNDON — While other areas of the state cope with historic floods, efforts to address flooding at the Route 5/114/122 intersection are inching forward.
The town expects to receive Vermont Emergency Management grant funds to evaluate two flood mitigation projects.
Those two projects were selected by the town Hazard Mitigation Committee and would minimize the water level at the Route 5/114/122 intersection.
One would redesign, or replace, dry culverts located downriver (south) of the intersection, and the other would reconnect the river with floodplain storage upriver (north) of the intersection.
Town Administrator Justin Smith said “most of the paperwork” was completed last week. If all goes as planned, a request for proposals would be issued “soon” for scoping studies.
The 2023 Hazard Mitigation Plan identified flood risk reduction as a primary objective. Specifically, flood risk at the Route 5/114/122 intersection.
The scoping studies would be paid for through VEM’s Flood Resilient Communities Fund.
A scoping study would determine if the projects are viable, worthwhile and effective.
It would include hydraulic studies, cost estimates, taxpayer impacts, funding options, impact analysis, cost-benefit analysis, long-term maintenance requirements and more.
With completed scoping studies in hand, municipalities can seek further grant funding for project implementation.
The Flood Resilient Communities Fund has already funded three scoping projects to date:
— Benning County Regional Commission ($39,900) for Lye Brook from Vermont Route 7 downstream.
— Benning County Regional Commission ($54,862) for Bourn Brook from Vermont Rout 7 downstream to the confluence of Batten Kill.
— Friends of the Mad River for planning, scoping, and outreach on priority projects.
According to a program fact sheet, The Flood Resilient Communities Fund was established by the Vermont Legislature under Act 74 with the intent of improving landscape and community resilience and reducing the future public safety and water quality impacts of climate-related flood hazards in Vermont, focusing on buyouts of flood-vulnerable properties and floodplain restoration.
