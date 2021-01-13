LYNDONVILLE — A process to re-write the town’s bylaws governing development in the Special Flood Hazard Area is nearing the public hearing process. On Wednesday evening, the Planning Commission agreed to the final language for changes to the bylaws after months of work to reach that point.

A tentative date for a public hearing of Feb. 3 was set, but that will depend on when the final draft is in hand.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments