Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
This half-torn down former motel property at the corner of Routes 5, 114 and 122 in Lyndonville, is the poster child for the struggle between some downtown commercial property owners and the town of Lyndon, where stricter flood zone regulations put in place several years ago have been a contentious debate the past year. A committee of officials and citizens working on recommendations has issued their report this week. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The image shows the Flood Hazard Area in Lyndon. The purple indicates where the Flood Hazard Area and the river corridor overlap. The red identifies additional flood hazard areas.
This half-torn down former motel property at the corner of Routes 5, 114 and 122 in Lyndonville, is the poster child for the struggle between some downtown commercial property owners and the town of Lyndon, where stricter flood zone regulations put in place several years ago have been a contentious debate the past year. A committee of officials and citizens working on recommendations has issued their report this week. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Editor’s Note: The following report is the executive summary issued by the Work Group in Lyndon appointed by selectmen to study the Special Flood Hazard area regulations and make recommendations to try to address concerns raised by property owners over inability to develop commercial property while abiding by concerns over the flood-prone area and the need to protect property owners in the flood zone and maintain the town’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.The group has concluded its work and issued a report and several documents this week. This is their executive summary in full.
While this is subject to later confirmation by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Regional Floodplain Manager, the Working Group believes this proposal to be fully compliant with the regulatory requirements of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), thus allowing Lyndon property owners to continue obtain flood insurance through this federal program. Finally, by utilizing language pertaining to the regulation of river corridors found in the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources’ (ANR’s) 2018 Model Bylaws, this proposal will continue to allow Lyndon to participate in the Vermont Emergency Relief and Assistance Fund (ERAF) at the highest reimbursement rate available.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.