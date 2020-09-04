Editor’s Note: The following report is the executive summary issued by the Work Group in Lyndon appointed by selectmen to study the Special Flood Hazard area regulations and make recommendations to try to address concerns raised by property owners over inability to develop commercial property while abiding by concerns over the flood-prone area and the need to protect property owners in the flood zone and maintain the town’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. The group has concluded its work and issued a report and several documents this week. This is their executive summary in full.

While this is subject to later confirmation by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Regional Floodplain Manager, the Working Group believes this proposal to be fully compliant with the regulatory requirements of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), thus allowing Lyndon property owners to continue obtain flood insurance through this federal program. Finally, by utilizing language pertaining to the regulation of river corridors found in the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources’ (ANR’s) 2018 Model Bylaws, this proposal will continue to allow Lyndon to participate in the Vermont Emergency Relief and Assistance Fund (ERAF) at the highest reimbursement rate available.

