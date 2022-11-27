LYNDONVILLE — At the Lyndon Area Food Shelf, in a wing attached to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Elm Street, a group of dedicated volunteers for years has provided for those suffering from food insecurity, filling bags and boxes with provisions, and helping people get by.
That’s getting harder and harder to do.
This time of year, more donations flow into the food bank, which is open on Wednesday afternoons for people in need of supplies, and it’s also when those wishing to donate can bring goods by, anything from shelf-stable items to things requiring freezing, and fresh vegetables are always welcome, too.
An area of the community space, also used for a monthly free luncheon provided through an inter-faith consortium, also now contains winter goods, including blankets and more, for the growing number of people who are residing in area motels and are being put up by the State, or people who are experiencing homelessness, noted Deb Minor, the food shelf’s longtime president.
Minor met with two of her board members, Bernie Morey and Sandy Young, also long-time volunteers, working to respond to the growing need for emergency food and supplies, on a recent day just before Thanksgiving.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been busy,” shared Minor. “We had to switch our operations, how we did things here.”
She said as many as 75 people are typically helped in a week, representing some 30+ households or families.
“Very little comes in, and a lot goes out,” explained Morey, on this day right after the Thanksgiving bags and boxes had been distributed.
Some donations that the food shelf used to count on have been less reliable, so they’ve had reduction in supplies in donations of local fresh vegetables this year as a result, and their finances have been rocked by allegations against the former treasurer for the organization, leading to less cash on hand.
Once a month, the food shelf is stocked with supplies through the Vermont Food Bank, for which the nonprofit is grateful, but it’s not enough to keep the shelves and freezers full enough to meet the spike in demand that doesn’t appear to be waning anytime soon.
“The holidays are here and everybody thinks about donating now, but we are here 365 days a year, 52 weeks,” stressed Minor.
Morey adds, “They forget about us after the holidays … we still need help.”
Sandy Young, Morey’s sister, and a longtime volunteer at the food shelf, said the group was doing a food drive recently in front of one of the local grocery stores in town, and a police officer was walking back and forth. She didn’t hesitate to tap his shoulder and ask for a contribution. “He brought a bag back,” filled with groceries, she said, pointing out to the officer that day, “People are breaking in (to others’ properties) because they’re hungry.”
“Our biggest thing is the rise in the numbers,” stressed Minor about the demand that’s become difficult to keep up with.
Young adds, “It’s not going down and I don’t foresee it going down.”
White Market recently hosted a month-long round-up of change to help the Lyndon Area Food Shelf, and that brought in a good amount, and the nonprofit expressed gratitude for that support. Too, the food shelf was chosen by the voters at the annual Village of Lyndonville town meeting in March last year to be one of the groups permitted to conduct a coin drop downtown, and more funds that are critical to the organization were collected that day, again with gratitude to those who donated.
“Other than that, they come in one time a month and bring one or two bags,” said Young. “And 50 bags go out. We’ve had to cut back drastically.”
Bags of staples are given out, and the volunteers help assist people with their selections so there’s enough to go around.
Local businessman Mark Bean recently donated $1,000 to the food shelf, said the volunteers, grateful for his support.
Donations to the Lyndon Area Food Shelf can be sent to P.O. Box 609, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Anyone wishing to set up a time to bring donations by at a time other than the day the food shelf is open on Wednesday afternoons can call Deb Minor at 626-5586 to set up a time. “We will meet them here anytime.”
With the Thanksgiving holiday in the rear view mirror, the food shelf is now looking for help filling Christmas boxes.
“We can’t keep up with it,” said Young. “Please remember that people need to eat after the holidays.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.