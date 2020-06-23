The Lyndon Select Board Monday night decided to push forward in the process to approve a new town plan after punting on the topic since the onset of the pandemic.
The town is on the clock to update it’s town plan, a guiding document that towns and sometimes state agencies use, when considering projects and regulations within a municipality. A town committee spent months revising the 5-year-old plan that is required under state law to be updated periodically.
The draft plan was submitted to the select board at the end of winter, at which point according to the review and approval process, the select board was required to hold two public meetings before they could take action on revising and finally adopting the new plan.
The board was all set to hold the first of those meetings in late March when the pandemic struck and forced the meeting to be cancelled. Since then, the existing plan has expired and the board has continued to delay scheduling the meetings in hopes they would be able to hold a public, in-person meeting to accommodate what is expected to be a large turnout, especially among the local business community which has advocated for changes to the town’s flooding regulations.
“I think we have to start weighing the benefits versus the costs with moving forward with the town plan hearings through another format than in-person,” said Justin Smith, Lyndon Municipal administrator, as discussion of the topic began.
Smith explained to the board that not having an approved town plan in place could jeopardize and delay a number of other things the town is looking to accomplish.
“The reality is we are continuing to sit here and not moving anything along,” Smith said. A town plan is used in Act 250 and 248 applications, noted Smith, and town ordinances and regulations, like the flood regulations, can’t be altered without an approved and current town plan. There are some grants the town might otherwise be eligible for that are dependent on a town plan as well, said Smith.
“Let’s get this going,” said Dan Daley, board member. “Let’s organize a Zoom meeting as soon as we can legally do it.”
Ken Mason, a planning commission member and a member of a committee created by the select board to review the flood regulations, supported the urgency of getting the meetings held.
“On behalf of the [flood regulations] work group and the Planning Commission we appreciate you taking this action,” said Mason.
Nancy Blankenship, another planning commission member, suggested the board consider a hybrid style meeting, in which the public could attend in-person or remotely.
“I do think we need a public place where people can gather,” said Blankenship. “I think some people are uncomfortable with Zoom.”
“Yup, that’s for sure,” quipped Daley. Throughout the course of Monday night’s meeting several participants were hard to understand as internet issues garbled their video and audio, including Smith, and Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer, whose feed froze completely for several minutes.
Despite an interest in the hybrid plan from both Daley and board chairman Christian Thompson, the board was limited by their understanding that the current state restrictions on gatherings would prevent them from being able to hold the meeting.
“I think we have to base it off what we can do when we warn it,” said Smith, who noted the meeting requires 30 days public warning before it can be held. “I think that’s the approach we need to take — move forward with what we know we can do.”
In the end, Daley and Thompson, the two board members present, decided to hold the meeting on July 29 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will be encouraged to submit written comments and questions in advance, should connection issues be an issue at least their thoughts can be included in the process.
Once the July 29 hearing is held the board the plan will potentially be revised based on the feedback and then another meeting would need to be warned and held 30 days later. Smith said he expects that second meeting would be held about 40 days after the first meeting, to allow time for potential revisions, but that will be determined after the first hearing.
Other Business
Monday’s meeting lasted over three hours for the select board, that addressed a number of other issues.
The board voted to instruct Police Chief Jack Harris to issue a health code violation ticket to Rick Schwag for ongoing health code violations at an apartment building he owns at 427 Main St., issues the board has considered in the past.
“It’s just a bad situation that keeps repeating itself,” said Thompson. “The fact this building is still housing people is a tragedy.”
“We’ve messed around with this long enough,” said Daley. “If we had the authority I would just close the place.”
The board discussed the impacts the pandemic has had on operations at the municipal offices. The board, Smith and Dwyer discussed the challenges of trying to meet the state requirements for physical distancing and capacity limits in the offices. They decided to continue operations as has been done the last few weeks, which is predominantly by appointment and to not allow open access to the offices.
The board asked Smith to research the cost of having another street light installed at the park and ride in town, and to look into costs and availability for a couple paving projects this summer.
The board also reviewed financials on Fenton Chester Arena, which the town owns, but is managed under contract by Lyndon Institute. LI Assistant Head for Advancement Mike Lowe ran through the numbers to date, which show an operating loss for the current fiscal year that ends June 30. Lowe explained a large unexpected equipment problem at the beginning of the season, additional labor costs and the loss of revenue this spring due to the pandemic shutdown contributed to the loss.
“Our goal is to get the budget into balance going into FY21,” said Lowe.
The board also met in executive session with Lowe at the end of the meeting to discuss the management contract. LI has one more year on a 5-year management contract. The school notified the town they would like to review the terms of the contract before renewing it.
