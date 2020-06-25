LYNDONVILLE — A group of town officials and citizens continue to work on the special flood hazard zone regulations which have raised the ire of a number of commercial property owners, one of whom petitioned to have the more restrictive regulations put in place in 2016 repealed.
That petition, organized by businessman Joe Buzzi, led selectmen to appoint a working group to study the concerns raised and to come up with recommendations.
Buzzi is frustrated that he can’t move ahead with his hoped-for redevelopment of the former Lynburke Motel, a site that is half-demolished at the junction of routes 122, 5 and 114. He has not submitted an application for a permit to redevelop the site into a mini market and gas station, but is convinced his plan would not be permitted under the regulations as they stand.
The group appointed by selectmen to look at the concerns with the special flood hazard area has been meeting for several months, mainly by Zoom since the pandemic struck.
At the most recent meeting, members of the working group continued their earlier discussion about the River Corridor.
Town Planner Annie McLean provided maps to show the River Corridor and floodplain.
“It became obvious that there were numerous areas where the River Corridor area extended beyond the Floodplain,” notes of the meeting say. “There was one such area in and around the Colonnade (motel) south of the Village along Rte. 5… Another was a smaller area at the junction of Rte. 5 and 114.”
The most obvious areas of significant size where areas along the tributaries of the East and West branch of the Passumpsic River and Miller’s Run along Route 122, notes say.
“Much discussion centered around these areas pertaining to how the ‘No New Structure’ provisions in the River Corridor section of Lyndon’s Flood Hazard Reg’s would prevent development and future tax revenue to the Town,” the record states.
The information shared by Mason continued, “The question was then asked, ‘Do we want to continue recognizing the River Corridor in our Flood Regulations?”
The conversation touched on monetary as well as ecological considerations. The group tabled the discussion pending a site visit.
The group discussed Fill/Compensatory Storage and River Corridor issues in the regulations at a meeting earlier in June.
“The current Lyndon Regulations allows fill when used to elevate an existing foundation above the Base Flood Elevation, plus a foot, and prohibits fill for any other reason,” the record shows.
“There was much back and forth about fill and then the question was asked, “Do we want to continue the prohibition of fill as stated by our current Regulations, or do we want to lift the prohibition and regulate it through our Regulations?” The members voted unanimously to move forward with the intent to lift the prohibition and regulate it. The members thought it best to first develop language that sets forth our position before diving into developing specific language to be inserted into the regulations.”
The members agreed “it might be wise to again speak with an engineer(s) since we now know we’re moving forward with lifting the prohibition.”
The meeting then moved onto River Corridor, according to the notes shared by Mason. The River Corridor is the minimum space needed for the most stable meander pattern, plus 50 feet on each side for minimum buffer setback when the river reaches the outer edge of the meander pattern.
