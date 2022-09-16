LYNDON — Communities are supposed to update their Hazard Mitigation Plans every five years.
For Lyndon and Lyndonville, it’s been six and counting.
As a result, the town-village plan expired in Sept. 2021 and since then the municipalities have not been eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency hazard mitigation grants.
To make things right and unlock FEMA funds, the town brought back project consultant Jamie Caplan of Northampton, Mass., to revise the plan.
Caplan began work in May. She has met twice with the 26-member Hazard Mitigation Committee and collected resident input at a public hearing at Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.
If all goes well, an updated plan will be submitted for state approval by the end of the year.
FOCUS ON PREVENTION
The 393-page Hazard Mitigation Plan is the town’s playbook for preemptively protecting people and property from disaster.
It identifies hazards, ranks them by risk level (high, moderate, low, very low), and proposes a list of “action items” to reduce or remove those threats.
During Wednesday’s public hearing, Caplan presented a peek at the draft update.
As in 2016, flooding, riverbank erosion, and winter storms would remain as the top threats to people and property in Lyndon-Lyndonville.
However, there are some proposed changes to the hazard rankings.
“Infectious diseases” would be added as a moderate risk in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also, “extreme heat and heat waves” and “drought” — which were listed as low risk in 2016 — would be elevated to moderate in the draft update, a sign of the continuing impacts of climate change.
As with other risk areas, the Hazard Mitigation Plan would not address the root causes of climate change, but would propose measures to protect people and property from the associated impacts, Caplan said.
Those in attendance on Wednesday pointed out that VTrans would be responsible for addressing some of the most problematic flood-prone areas, particularly the Route 5/114/122 intersection.
Caplan said the draft update would break out those items, and place them into a separate set of recommendations.
“What we’ll do is pull them out and list them as ‘Town Priorities For VTrans,” Caplan said.
UNLOCKING FUNDING, SETTING PRIORITIES
Communities with up-to-date Hazard Mitigation Plans are eligible for federal funds through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC), Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) and Hazard Mitigation Grant (HMG) programs.
BRIC and FMA are to preemptively address risks and HMG is available to communities in the event of a Presidential disaster declaration.
According to Caplan, every $1 spent on mitigation saves $6 on future disaster costs.
Actions recommended in the Hazard Mitigation Plan are non-binding but identify where the community should focus its efforts.
Those action items can also be used to help a community make the case for a project.
Based on the 2016 Hazard Mitigation Plan, Lyndon relocated the town garage from a flood plain area, updated its Flood Zone Regulations, took steps to restore the Sanborn Covered Bridge, participated in VTrans District 7 Transportation Advisory Meetings, and began tracking associated with flooding in flood-prone areas.
Efforts to update the Hazard Mitigation Plan were initiated last fall when Rep. Marty Feltus reassembled the dormant Hazard Mitigation Committee in attempts to tackle chronic flooding issues in the community.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan update process will continue through December.
Caplan will meet with the stakeholder committee twice more in October and December, a second public hearing will be held in November, a draft plan review will also take place in November, and barring setbacks the plan will be submitted for state approval in December.
