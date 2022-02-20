The Town of Lyndon held a 90-minute Town Meeting information session on Saturday.
Town officials went over the entire 19-item warning, including the proposed $2.9 million municipal operating budget and $2.18 million highway department budget. Both are level funded.
The entire warning will go to a ballot vote.
For a second straight year Traditional Town Meeting is on hold and Lyndon will handle town meeting business by Australian Ballot.
The town is holding two public information sessions this year as part of the modified Town Meeting process.
The second information session will take place at the Lyndon Municipal Building (with a Zoom option) on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
The ballot vote will be held at the municipal office gymnasium on Tuesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS
The proposed $2.9 million municipal budget includes:
— $40,000 for the demolition of the old town garage on Route 114. Doing so would bring the town into compliance with its own “nuisance structure” ordinance, which regulates blighted properties, and would support efforts to turn the 2.12 property into a riverfront park along the Passumpsic River.
— $15,000 for the purchase of the Sanborn Covered Bridge and 1.5 acres of abutting land. The town was recently awarded a $100,000 grant to repair the historic bridge. Once the purchase and repairs are completed, the bridge will host events and activities, provide river access, and support local tourism.
— $25,000 for bridge equipment and materials. That amount was increased 10 times from last year, to address deferred maintenance needs for the town’s covered and non-covered bridges.
— $16,215 for the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge. This line item was increased 8 tunes to purchase and install overhead clearance barriers (to prevent collisions) and video cameras (to capture license plate information of vehicles that strike and damage the bridge).
— $85,000 for town-wide reappraisal costs. Those funds would be added to an existing reserve fund for the town’s next reappraisal. The current reserve fund balance is around $125,000, and the cost of the next reappraisal is expected to be $300,000 or more.
The proposed budget also reflects the creation of independent Planning and Zoning Departments with separate directors. The Planning Department is budgeted at $266,462, with approximately half of those costs covered by grant funding, and the Zoning Department is budgeted at $69,373.
Meanwhile, the $2.18 million highway budget includes $375,000 for the reconstruction and paving of College Road and $19,525 for the construction and paving of a new 10-space park and ride facility by Interstate 93, Exit 23.
While the proposed highway budget shows a half-million-dollar increase, the difference will be offset by surplus funds, carryover costs, revenue projections, and grant funding.
TOWN-PRECINCT MERGER
The warning includes a referendum on a town-village merger.
Article 19 asks “Shall the Town of Lyndon explore the feasibility of a merger of the Town of Lyndon, Vermont and the Village of Lyndonville, Vermont?”
Members of the Select Board and Village Trustees have expressed support for the idea.
Article 19 is a non-binding question, intended to gauge local support. The same question will appear on the village warning.
If it gets a thumbs up, the town and village would move ahead with a study committee. A merger would be a multi-step process.
A similar proposal was approved at a special town meeting (with a 60 percent turnout) on Nov. 7, 2006, but was overturned at a petitioned special meeting (with a 36 percent turnout) on Jan. 16, 2007.
Lyndon and Lyndonville have already merged some services, in order to save money and improve efficiency. They combined their checking accounts in 2018 (with separate accounting for each).
An approved merger would allow for the continued consolidation of town-village governments and service.
As a result, Lyndon and Lyndonville would be able to combine operating budgets, annual meetings, and the highway and public works departments.
