Lyndon Home Owner Faces Hefty Fines For Chickens, Compost

LYNDON — The owner of a problem home faces a steep penalty.
The town has slapped 30-year-old Kathleen Lyford with over $12,000 in fines for keeping close to 100 chickens and operating a composting business at 66 Horseshoe Lane. Neither activity is allowed in a residential zoned area.
The odor of cluckers, trash and food scraps — and concerns over noise and traffic — caused neighbors to lodge “several” complaints with the town.
Lyford was handed a violation notice on June 25 by Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris, and began accruing fines of $200 a day for being out of compliance, according to town officials.
More than 60 days later, those fines continue.
As of this week, the chickens were gone, but Lyford remained out of compliance because the compost bins remained. The violation notice required Lyford to remove all of the birds, bins, and compost material from the property.
Lyford could not be reached for comment.
The Development Review Board on Thursday, Aug. 19, unanimously agreed to forward the matter to the Board of Selectmen for enforcement.
The Select Board will either seek to collect the full amount of the fines or reach a settlement with Lyford.
