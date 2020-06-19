LYNDON — Almost as soon as the pandemic began, Jim O’Reilly, his wife Mary, and younger sister Elaine O’Reilly, went into motion. They were trying to figure out how to survive the economic shutdown, and do some good during a trying time.
The couple own and operate the popular Wildflower Inn and Juniper’s Restaurant, on scenic Darling Hill Road on the Burke townline, and knew their hospitality business was coming to a screeching halt. Elaine teaches at Northern Vermont University and her work pivoted to online instruction.
Almost immediately, they pivoted to a to-go business from the restaurant. They also came up with a “pay it forward” options. Meals could be donated to those in need was offered as an add-on.
The Juniper’s OUT program took off as quickly as summer reservations fell off. The program thus far saw 550 meals donated since March.
“People have been so much kinder than usual and so giving,” said Elaine.
The Thursday night comfort food takeout is called “Take and Bake,” and meals such as enchilada casserole, roasted vegetable enchiladas, and shepherd’s pie go out the door ready to be baked at home. The meals are the same quality with carefully selected ingredients, that Juniper’s would serve guests, said Jim.
At the beginning, it was just Jim, Mary and Elaine in the kitchen, as the pandemic had all but shuttered the workforce.
Now the staff has returned, all except the morning crew, as only limited, 25-percent occupancy at the inn and restuarant have been permitted.
Juniper’s has also been coordinating the distribution of those hundreds of donated meals through two local nonprofits: H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Everyday) and Faith In Action, both based in Lyndonville.
Also joining the O’Reillys this week to talk about the pay it forward meal donations were Jodi Wheeler, H.O.P.E.’s executive director and founder, and Faith In Action Executive Director Cynthia Stuart.
The two women talk often and take turns picking up the Juniper’s Take and Bake meals, by the dozens, pulling up and filling their trunks with meals to be delivered.
Stuart said she has pulled into a trailer park and knocked on doors and found people appreciative of the help. Wheeler delivers meals to a few families who have someone battling cancer, and she said the assistance is gratefully accepted.
“I will literally go to the trailer park at the head of New Boston Road (in St. Johnsbury) and tell people I have fabulous pre-made meals coming from Juniper’s!” said Stuart.
Even the single-size Juniper’s meals are enough for two full, warm meals for most seniors, said Stuart, noting their generous size.
The family-sized portion, at $38, is a 10 x 12 container.
Wheeler also delivers the meals to seniors who are so happy to receive such nice, locally made food from a restaurant.
Stuart said for most of the folks receiving the meals, they would likely not be able to afford to eat at the restaurant, so the pay it forward donations are a gift they are enjoying at a stressful time for everyone.
Elaine said a number of local customers add on every week to donate meals to others in need. Jim said when the inn sent out an email blast updating “down country” visitors, he mentioned the pay it forward meal program, and many dozens of those customers donated to help pay it forward.
Stuart calls the program a win-win-win, with a local business finding a way to keep afloat, kind people contributing to make the world a better place, and those in need receiving nutritious meals delivered by agencies who always need more donations.
There’s even a fourth win, as Jim pointed out, listening to Wheeler talk about the little visits she pays to the elderly and homebound when she drops meals off. People who are isolated are also getting a kind check-in.
Wheeler said in one senior community, she has a lady that will donate along the meals to others in need, to share.
“She’s like the little H.O.P.E. mama” where she lives, she said of that generosity continuing through the senior who feels she has enough some days. Elaine said a few warm-hearted thank you notes, as well as phone calls have been received, and that feels good.
Another senior one day made 12 little flower bouquets in recycled jars to be given out with meals to other seniors, because she wanted to brighten their days, said Wheeler.
Meals have been brought to the Darling Inn residents, and even to some of the college students from Northern Vermont University who were trapped here when school was let out and they could not return to their homes, said Wheeler. She delivered the Juniper’s meals to them at their apartments.
Jim said the inn has also had a few loyal, senior couples who stop by and insist on leaving cash donations of a few hundred dollars — wanting to ensure that the business they love survives the pandemic.
Wheeler and Stuart said the pandemic has brought the two nonprofit charitable groups together so they now collaborate more to meet the needs of the area.
Both Stuart and Wheeler point to a program like what Juniper’s has done for months, as a source of hope and resiliency and how the Kingdom has come together to take care of its own.
“I’ve never been more proud to live in the Northeast Kingdom in my life,” said Wheeler, smiling at the O’Reillys, and at Stuart.
With that, Elaine affixed her cotton mask to her face and went into the kitchen, coming back through the door with a huge box of meals ready to be delivered.
