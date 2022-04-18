Lyndon Institute Head of School Twiladawn Perry announced Max McClure as Valedictorian and Catrina Gallagher as Salutatorian for the Lyndon Institute Class of 2022.
Valedictorian
The valedictorian of the graduating class at Lyndon Institute is awarded to the student who receives the highest weighted grade point average during their tenure at the school. The student to realize that accomplishment for the Class of 2022 in Max McClure. In his role as valedictorian, Max will present the valedictory address during the school’s commencement ceremonies in June.
Max has pursued a consistently rigorous path of academics during his four years at Lyndon Institute, while also engaging admirably in the school community. Max has taken a full slate of Honors, AP, and dual-enrollment classes, demanding the best of himself at every turn. Reminiscent of a classic scholar who finds genuine enjoyment in experimenting, pondering, and exploring, Max’s academic interests range from philosophy and history to biology and neuroscience.
He is recognized as a highly motivated academic, an inquisitive and engaging student, a gifted athlete, and a strong leader for the school community. He is truly curious about the world and the ideas that drive it - now and in the past. His dedication to his studies and his passion for true understanding make him much more than a dutiful student. His teachers know that Max doesn’t just read to complete an assignment – he reads to understand. He will finish a reading, ponder the information, and then come in on his own time to ask a question or discuss the meaning. He is adept at recognizing nuances and making connections, and the people who know him best know that if he could do it all and learn it all - he would. His gift is that he has the ability to do so.
Max’s balance of wisdom, humor, and compassion allows him to lead by example and model true scholarship. His long list of accomplishments include being a member of the National Honor Society, National Athletic Honors Society, Student Council, and the All-State Volleyball Team (1st team). He is the President of the Senior class, a multi-sport athlete, and a self-taught musician.
Max will be attending the University of Vermont as the recipient of the Green and Gold Scholarship and the UVM Citizen Scholar Award. Max is the son of Amy and Kevin McClure of Lyndonville, Vt.
Salutatorian
The salutatorian of the graduating class at Lyndon Institute is awarded to the student who has earned the second highest weighted grade point average during their tenure at the school. The student to realize that accomplishment for the Class of 2022 is Catrina Gallagher. In her role as salutatorian, Catrina will present the invocation address during the school’s baccalaureate ceremony in June.
A member of the National Honor Society and a four year team in both the cross country and track teams, Catrina’s impact on LI can be characterized by her quiet, steady desire for personal excellence. A talented writer, she has excelled in the Humanities. Her AP Literature teacher says of her, “Catrina consistently displays keen insight into the works we discuss. Moreover, the clarity and complexity of her writing reveals both a rich gift and a deep dedication to excellent writing.”
Talented writer though she is, Catrina’s four years at LI have resonated most deeply in the performing arts. While not one to seek the spotlight, she never shied away from opportunities to perform as an actor and a singer. Catrina made her theater debut in her sophomore year in LI’s one-act production of “The Girl in the White Pinafore”. She was also selected for the All-State chorus that year. This year, Catrina has been an integral member of LI’s two auditioned vocal ensembles, Lyndon Harmonies and Select Chorus. She was also selected for the District II Music Festival and the New England Honor Chorus. Catrina was also a principal character, Hope, in this year’s production of “Urinetown, The Musical”.
Catrina’s enthusiasm and dedication show in everything she does. She approaches everything she does with an eye on being the best she can be while also supporting and helping those around her.
Although still undecided on a course of study, Catrina is considering Simmons University, Plymouth State University, St. Michael’s College, and Nazareth College.
Catrina is the daughter of Helene and Brian Gallagher from West Burke, Vt.
