Lyndon Institute Begins New School Year With Emphasis On ‘Normalcy’

Lyndon Institute Head of School Dr. Brian Bloomfield welcomes a student on the first day of classes for the 2022-23 school year. Also welcoming the students is Loralee Tester, who serves as president of the school's board of trustees. (Contributed Photo)

LYNDON CENTER — Classes commenced at Lyndon Institute for the 155th school year on Aug. 22 with a new leader and an emphasis on returning to “normal.”

Dr. Brian Bloomfield is LI’s new head of school, replacing Twiladawn Perry, who retired. Bloomfield is the 21st person to serve in the position.

