Lyndon Institute Begins New School Year With Emphasis On ‘Normalcy’

LYNDON CENTER — Classes commenced at Lyndon Institute for the 155th school year on Aug. 22 with a new leader and an emphasis on returning to “normal.”
Dr. Brian Bloomfield is LI’s new head of school, replacing Twiladawn Perry, who retired. Bloomfield is the 21st person to serve in the position.
He steps into the role with COVID-19 still a cause for concern, but its presence and impact has diminished, and Bloomfield said it’s time for students to experience their school free from the previous confines of COVID.
“We have been overjoyed to welcome students, faculty, and staff back to a school that functions largely as it did before the pandemic,” he said in an email. “Regular Assemblies (twice per week) with our cheerleaders teaching us all our school cheers as well as our Student Council hosting our start-of-year dance last week help us all to feel a sense of normalcy we’ve missed.”
Bloomfield also said the school is working to emphasize to students the importance of socialization in the wake of pandemic protocols that required people to keep their distance, including a time of remote learning.
“We are also putting a new energy into our socio-emotional support programs through Advisory and class work to help students begin to feel, again, the importance of strong, healthy social bonds with one another,” he said. “Having students return to a sense of normalcy after Covid up-ended their routines cannot be underestimated. The impact this disruption has had on their socio-emotional well-being and their academic progress cannot be overstated.”
Because the virus is still present, Bloomfield said the school is still monitoring “absences and illnesses with care and encouraging families to err on the side of caution when it comes to health.”
LI opened the new school year with 433 students, reported Sara O’Connor, director of Admissions & Marketing. The student body includes 12 people who are boarding students. They come from Japan, China, Philippines, Germany, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Bahamas, Poland, and states within the U.S.: Pennsylvania and Missouri.
The enrollment this year shows an increase of 10 students compared to last year.
Despite staffing difficulties for many businesses and organizations, including schools, Bloomfield said LI has a “full roster of faculty.”
Some other staff positions still need to be filled; among them are bus drivers and custodians. Bloomfield said it’s important that people employed in those areas of light staffing are “treated fairly in the absence of those positions being filled.”
An exciting new development at LI, Bloomfield said, is the presence of the Upward Bound program. The school was awarded a five-year Upward Bound grant totaling $1.47 million from the U.S. Department of Education to help serve first-generation and/or moderate-income students. The goal of Upward Bound is to increase the rate at which participants complete secondary education and enroll in, and graduate from, institutions of postsecondary education.
“We were thrilled to be able to hire Lindsey Carpenter, formerly working with VSAC (Vermont Student Assistance Corporation), to oversee this new and critical program for our school community,” said Bloomfield.
In terms of structural changes on LI’s campus, the school expects to break ground in the spring on a new entryway and atrium on the main building.
Bloomfield said as the new man on campus and in the community - he most recently served at a school in Brookline, Mass. - he’s looking forward to new connections.
“I am most looking forward to meeting the people in this community,” he said. “LI is a place of love and respect. I am eager to get to know it: its history, its people, and its ambitions, so that I can join into the conversation about our bright future together.”
