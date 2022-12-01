Lyndon Institute Dancers Recognized At Vermont State Dance Festival

Members of the Lyndon Institute Dance Company pose with their Vermont State Dance Festival Award for Excellence in Artistry and Dance Performance. (Contributed Photo)

The Lyndon Institute Dance Company was honored with an award for Excellence in Artistry and Dance Performance at the 20th Vermont State Dance Festival on Saturday, November 19.

Eight dancers were recognized during their choreography “Lost” which was performed at the festival. Dance Instructor Rebecca McGregor describes “Lost” as a dance about “finding self in a world full of chaos and in finding self, building connections with others for support and camaraderie to feel less alone in life’s journey.”

