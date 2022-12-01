Lyndon Institute Dancers Recognized At Vermont State Dance Festival

The Lyndon Institute Dance Company was honored with an award for Excellence in Artistry and Dance Performance at the 20th Vermont State Dance Festival on Saturday, November 19.
Eight dancers were recognized during their choreography “Lost” which was performed at the festival. Dance Instructor Rebecca McGregor describes “Lost” as a dance about “finding self in a world full of chaos and in finding self, building connections with others for support and camaraderie to feel less alone in life’s journey.”
Dance team members included Jazmine Bogie, Natalie Chapman, Megan Hubbard, Calley Humphrey, Emma Montgomery, Chelsea Ott, Delaney Raymond and Josie Rowell.
12 schools and studios from all over Vermont and as far away as New York participated in the festival, which returned to in-person after two years of virtual sessions and sharing videos. There were 150 participants, six guest teachers and two adjudicators.
“It was a huge success,” said McGregor, adding that it took nine months of work to pull the event together. “To be back in person meant the world to each and every one of us present. The vibe was positive and people were full of gratitude throughout the day’s events to be back together, moving, sharing, talking about dance and learning together.”
Coleman School of Dance, Contemporary Dance and Fitness Studio and Lamoille Union were also recognized for their performances.
“Like the other schools/studios, [we] have been working since September on choreography, technique, performance readiness, writing and reflecting on dance, communicating about movement and movement practices, technique and artistry in every class and rehearsal session,” McGregor said.
Each participating group came prepared with work to perform and present for feedback. The adjudicators awarded schools/studios they felt showed the strongest artistry and performance quality, intention and originality and use of elements of dance.
The Vermont State Dance Festival is an annual event that began in 2003 following a tour of all the Vermont high schools that featured dance programs the year prior as part of an independent study in college by McGregor. What she discovered was that there was little collaboration, resource sharing and opportunities for dance teachers and students from all over Vermont to work together, learn from one another and share knowledge and skills in dance education.
“The Vermont State Dance Festival offers dance educators and high school-aged dancers of all disciplines an opportunity to study new and varied techniques with professional dancers and to showcase their skills before professional artists, teachers, their student peers and the general public,” McGregor said. “The dance educators at the festival can participate in workshops alongside the students throughout the day but also have a specialized workshop in various education topics relating to dance to attend in the morning.”
The festival consists of three elements: workshops led by professional artists; a closed session for the dancers to perform prepared choreographies for feedback from a professional — while the remarks get transferred onto adjudication sheets for the dance educators and students to take home and make choreographic improvements in their work for future performances; and lastly, an evening performance open to the public.
McGregor says the festival’s mission is to “introduce students to new dance styles and techniques that they might not routinely be exposed to in their high school dance programs; allow students to interact with experienced professionals; provide the students an opportunity to perform before a larger audience than they might typically enjoy; and provide dance educators a chance to come together to discuss topics of interest/develop curriculum and instruction, share resources and learn about changes/opportunities in dance education they can bring back to their classroom/studio.”
The Lyndon dancers will perform once again during their fall semester Winter Dance Recital on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in the LI Alumni Auditorium. Admission is by donation.
