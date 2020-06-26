LYNDON CENTER — Mike Lowe, LI’s assistant head for advancement, provided details about how the school is looking to return to what everyone has taken to calling our “new normal.”
He said he and Head of School Twiladawn Perry met this week to start the discussion about what re-opening is going to look like.
Last week, Agency of Education Secretary Dan French released guidance on re-opening for schools in Vermont. Schools are expected to be open for business in-person with many guidelines recommended to keep students and staff safe from the spread of the coronavirus.
LI is planning an all-employee meeting on July 7th and a parent Town Hall on July 8th. He said the Town Hall meeting format will be offered every two weeks. He said meetings will be reinforced with written communication to families.
Lowe said it’s important that everyone is up to date on options they have around school for the start of next year. He said the school understands some type of “opt-out,” option for online learning will be important for the entire year.
Some programs such as career and technical education and nursing courses are important to have in-person. “Any career and technical education program has a hands-on component,” said Lowe. “We know that this is a very uncertain time, our goal is to be as flexible as possible to meet students’ needs the best that we can.”
Lowe said, “AOE guidance was supposed to come out this week on residential programs and what their thoughts are on that. We have told our boarding students to plan on coming back, we’re planning on having them back, but we’ve told them to be flexible with arrival dates. They may need to arrive earlier and quarantine. As soon as I get that information I am going to reach out to the boarding families and tell them when they need to be back, and hopefully they won’t have travel restrictions and they can get the student visas they need to get here.”
A total of 18 boarding students are anticipated to attend LI next year, roughly half the number that were on campus this year, in part as a measure to allow for social distancing in dormitories. LI is looking to lease several unused former dormitories and has been in discussions with the Kingdom East School District for a possible lease for a new business/central office location for the unified school district.
Kingdom East presently rents from the Town of Lyndon and is located on the top floor of the Lyndon Municipal Building, which is not accessible for people with handicaps, and which the central office has outgrown, according to information discussed at the most recent meeting of the district’s facilities committee.
A tour of several LI former dormitories was being set up with Kingdom East officials to discuss a possible lease further, officials reported.
