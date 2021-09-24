LYNDON CENTER — Following a nine-month search process, Lyndon Institute’s Board of Trustees chose the next head of school.
Dr. Brian Bloomfield will begin on July 1, 2022, and the trustees say they are confident he’s the right person for the job. The vote to hire him was unanimous.
“He will most certainly bring Lyndon Institute to the next level of excellence in all that we do,” said trustee Loralee Tester (LI Class of 1996)..
Currently the Head of Upper School at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Mass., Dr. Bloomfield will succeed Head of School Twiladawn Perry, who announced her decision to retire last fall. Perry will continue to serve as Head of LI throughout the current school year.
Dr. Bloomfield has significant school leadership experience on a resume that also includes leadership in the private sector, working for General Electric in Gaithersburg, Md.
In his current position as Head of Upper School at Dexter, “Dr. Bloomfield has refined the academic culture of the school,” according to information provided by LI in the Head of School announcement. “His inspirational leadership, outstanding communication skills, and team building style has brought him high praise from all who have worked with him.”
The Dean of Academics at Dexter said, “Brian understands systems and curriculum. His brilliance and creativity, combined with his collaborative style has enabled faculty to thrive during a period of considerable growth in student enrollment.”
Another reference praised Dr. Bloomfield’s engagement with students, noting “his ability to reach all students, challenging them to be the best versions of themselves.”
Dr. Bloomfield’s first educational leadership role was at Nova Classical Academy in St. Paul, Minn., a public charter school with an independent school mission. During his six years at Nova Classical, the school grew from a 400 student K-6 school to a more than 900 student K-12 school with the creation of a college-preparatory high school.
The trustees relied on a search committee to help guide the selection process. Among the committee members was Jennifer Botzojorns, the superintendent of the Kingdom East School District, which is composed of several area preK through 8 schools many of whose students move on to LI. She said Kingdom East leadership looks forward to working with Dr. Bloomfield.
“Brian Bloomfield is an exceptional educational leader,” she said. “His experience, intellectual curiosity, humor, and indefatigable commitment to young people and learning will be an incredible addition to Lyndon Institute – and an asset to the greater community.”
Dr. Bloomfield holds a Ph.D. in Education and Organizational Leadership and an M.A. in English Literature, both degrees from the University of Maryland, and a B.A. in Literature and Politics from Oberlin College in Ohio.
While the search committee was assessing him, Dr. Bloomfield did his own investigating about LI and said he liked what he found. “From the moment I stepped onto campus, I felt a profound sense of love for this school from students, faculty, staff, trustees, and community friends,” he said. “Whether in the hallways, on the playing fields, or among the many gathering spaces on campus, my conversations with students, faculty, and trustees have made it clear that LI is more than a community: it is a family.”
Dr. Bloomfield, his wife Carla, and their sons Owen, 9, and Henry, 5, will occupy Gateway Cottage, on the LI campus. The family loves to hike and camp.
“I am excited to share the beauty of the Northeast Kingdom with Brian’s family,” said Chris Manges (’87), longtime LI teacher, and search committee member. “I am so hopeful and excited about the future of LI with Brian as Head of School. He is genuine, smart and really cares about teachers and students being supported and successful.”
Perry, who was the school’s 20th Head and its first female leader, said she will be working with Dr. Bloomfield through a smooth transition process. She said LI will be in good hands with Dr. Bloomfield leading the way.
“Brian’s prior experiences as Head of School make him an exceptionally strong fit for LI,” she said. “I am confident that he possesses the leadership skills and traits to lead LI into the future.”
Said Dr. Bloomfield, “I vow to work tirelessly and collaboratively to honor the traditions and values of LI while leading the school into its next era of strength.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.