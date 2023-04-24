Lyndon Institute Names Top Scholars

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute Head of School Dr. Brian Bloomfield recently announced Chelsea Ott and Gemma Stowell as valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Valedictorian Chelsea Ott
School officials said that with a rigorous academic schedule of Honors, AP, and dual enrollment courses, Chelsea Ott has established herself as a diligent, deliberate scholar. Whether immersed in a novel or winding her way through a concept in Physics, Chelsea demonstrates patience and perseverance beyond her years.
Ott’s teachers describe her as a “quiet force,” a focused and clever student who leads by example and attends to detail. Dance teacher Rebecca McGregor calls Chelsea a “motivator” and notes her creative, reflective, and encouraging presence in the Dance classroom. Chelsea appears to challenge herself to be her “best self” every day.
In its most visible form, school officials said that best self reflects a welcoming kindness toward everyone and an unwavering determination to put in the work while maintaining a positive outlook. Chelsea has demonstrated a depth of character and a range of skills that have set her apart and allowed her to shine.
Ott is a member of the Lyndon Learning Collaborative; National Honors Society; National Honor Society for Dance Arts; and LI’s Athletic Honor Society.
As a member of the Upward Bound program at Northern Vermont University - Lyndon, Chelsea has spent three summers taking additional classes, SAT prep, and college tours, as well as participating in community service and travel opportunities with students from Vermont and New Hampshire.
Chelsea has volunteered at various local organizations, including Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, Burklyn Arts, and the Methodist Church. She has coordinated a walk for Mental Health Awareness and led Restorative Justice Workshops at an anti-bullying conference.
She also participated in the New England Student Leadership Conference at the Hulbert Center in Fairlee. No matter the setting - Chelsea has earned a reputation for being a thoughtful, compassionate, and intelligent leader, facing challenges with the utmost humility and grace, school officials said.
“She is a true representative of the best of Lyndon Institute–diligent, aspirational, genuine, caring,” said History teacher Kathy Smith.
Chelsea will be attending Dartmouth College, majoring in Psychology and Neuroscience with a minor in Sociology. She is the daughter of Heather Ott of Lyndonville.
Salutatorian Gemma Stowell
Gemma’s impact on LI can be characterized by the empathy, humor, and drive she models consistently, school officials said.
Academically, socially, and civically, Gemma has excelled. She is a member of the Lyndon Learning Collaborative at LI and the Upward Bound program at Northern Vermont University - Lyndon, as well as the National Honors Society and LI’s Athletic Honors Society.
She has pursued a rigorous academic schedule, been a leader in student government for four years and is a founding member of Lyndon Institute’s Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) club. Gemma’s presence in the classroom is defined by inquisitiveness and persistence for growth, school officials said.
Several teachers note her discipline and work ethic when speaking of Gemma, but her adaptability and willingness to involve her classmates in meaningful discussions are also admirable. She is adept at engaging with her peers as a careful listener and model of solution-oriented thinking. As mentioned by her Student Council advisor, “Gemma has found her voice and earned the respect of our entire school community.”
Among many school and community outreach projects, Gemma recently co-organized LI’s first Social Justice Youth Leadership Summit, bringing together students from several regional schools to attend workshops hosted by Umbrella, Outright Vermont, and National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Vermont. She has been a strong advocate for her peers and community, and her grassroots efforts to raise awareness and create change are commendable.
Chris Manges, an advisor for the JEDI club, says, “As a role model for her peers, she raises everyone up through her efforts and energy. I admire Gemma’s humility, sense of compassion, and empathy for others. During her time here at LI, Gemma has sought to make the school a better, more fun place for everyone - while trying to fairly represent all voices and ideas.” Gemma is a testament to what young people can accomplish in their communities when inspired to take action.
Gemma will attend Dartmouth College and major in Government and Public Policy with a minor in Women and Gender Studies. She is the daughter of Tina and Robert Stowell of Lyndon.
