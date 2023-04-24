Lyndon Institute Names Top Scholars
LI Valedictorian Chelsea Ott and Salutatorian Gemma Stowell for the Class of 2023.

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute Head of School Dr. Brian Bloomfield recently announced Chelsea Ott and Gemma Stowell as valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023.

Valedictorian Chelsea Ott

