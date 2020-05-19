LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute will celebrate with a parade on June 7.
At Monday night’s meeting of the Lyndonville Village Trustees, the board heard about the plans from Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, who said Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris has signed off on the parade route, providing additional traffic detail is provided.
Assistant Head for Advancement for LI Mike Lowe said the parade will be offered this year and the school hopes to offer an in-person ceremony next year, the day before the Class of 2021 ceremony.
“We’re in the throes of details, trying to figure out how the parade is going to work,” Lowe said, given the current restrictions amid the Stay Home, Stay Safe order from Gov. Phil Scott.
The parade will be at 11 a.m., according to an email sent to Smith from Rob Heath, the assistant head for Campus Life at LI, an independent high school in the town.
Plans call for an hour-long car parade, “to honor the seniors and as a way to bring the community together,” Heath wrote.
Chief Harris asked the school to provide traffic control at “some of the major intersections, which LI intends to follow up on,” Heath wrote to town officials. “Chief Harris also said he would be willing to lead the parade.”
The parade will be for graduating seniors only, Heath informed Smith. “Parents, friends and family would be asked (to) not leave their vehicles along the parade route, but to stay inside the vehicles to respect social distancing.”
“The students would not be leaving their vehicles from the time they arrive at the parade staging area, until they leave the LI property with their diplomas,” Heath explained.
The parade will begin at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, up College Road near LI, with students remaining in their vehicles.
The parade will come down College Road to Center Street, and continue to Park Avenue to Main Street, then Depot Street to Broad Street, and back to Center Street, heading to LI for the diplomas to be picked up by seniors.
Smith said there are 144 total graduates, including dorm students, “who won’t be able to participate” and a bus or some other vehicle will be part of the parade to symbolize those graduates who are physically not able to be part of the procession because they have gone home.
LI plans to videotape and photograph the event so families can get photos and footage of their graduate being presented their diploma from Mrs. Perry.
“It’s probably not how they dreamt it,” said Smith. “They are working on something for next year, so the kids can walk down the hill.”
Smith, whose wife teaches at LI, told trustees, “They’re doing the best they can with what they have to work with.”
“The Department of Education will not let kids get out of cars,” Smith said, saying LI had hoped for shaking of hands or elbow bumps, he understood, but “it will be a drive by, pick up your diploma and then you exit.”
Smith also indicated that a similar type of graduation celebration is likely to be requested by Lyndon Town School, which likewise cannot have an in-person eighth-grade graduation. One of his daughters is completing eighth grade this year.
“As a parent of an 8th grader, I know there is some talk about doing something for the 8th grade class, it will probably be a slightly different route,” he said, but would likely also involve “a trip around the park.”
The trustees enthusiastically — and unanimously — approved the plans for the LI graduation parade.
