LYNDON CENTER — Under a bluebird sky, the Lyndon Institute Class of 2022 was celebrated with best wishes from faculty, their families and friends, and the community Sunday.
A moment of silence opened the commencement ceremony as the senior class and the hundreds of well-wishers honored Taylor Warren, a classmate whose life was cut short on Feb. 16.
A special memorial for Taylor was on display along the outer shoulder of the LI track where photos of all the graduates were featured. Before her diploma was awarded to those who loved her, Taylor’s family visited the memorial near the track and they were given special seats of honor. The presentation of Taylor’s diploma was met with thunderous applause.
Retiring Head of School Twiladawn Perry read a teacher’s words about Taylor, who had an infectious smile that led everyone in whatever room she entered to feel happier, an openness and honesty, a sparkle in her eye, and an understanding of loss at a young age that led her to embrace life.
Perry, who is retiring from LI in just a few weeks after spending the majority of her long career in education at her own high school alma mater, congratulated the Class of 2022 on surmounting the challenges of the global pandemic, and having to learn to be flexible thinkers and to persevere while they had their high school careers upended. She urged them to set small goals, to set and develop routines, and to stay connected to their friends and families. “They care about you … What a pleasure it has been to work with you during my tenure at LI.”
Before awarding the diplomas, Loralee Tester, chair of the LI Board of Trustees, spoke to the graduates about the honor of being a steward of the 155-year-old institution. “It’s an absolute honor for me to stand here today.”
The class, too, were on the cusp of joining her as alumni and also as stewards of their dear alma mater, said Tester, “We are stewards. We protect and we preserve this school for the future.”
Class Valedictorian Max Russell McClure was introduced by Perry as having succeeded on a consistently rigorous academic path during his years at LI, having achieved success also in being a student leader - president of the class - an accomplished multi-sport athlete, and having the heart of a true scholar, complete with deep compassion and the ability to do good in the world for others.
McClure expressed gratitude to his family, friends, teachers who have helped him develop into his best self, and his dog Ruby, for her unconditional love and not caring what he smells like at times.
“It means a lot to be gathered here in this way, especially given the times that we have been in recently. Two years ago, many of us watched the class of 2020 graduate in the midst of the pandemic. Masks were worn, smiles were hidden, hugs and handshakes were absent,” he began. “Now, we are all here, under this tent, spreading all of our germs to each other, and not even batting an eye about it. We should all be grateful for that.”
McClure told the assembly, “I am rooted deep in Lyndon Institute, and I am proud to have achieved all that I have here.”
He urged his classmates to remember above all to enjoy their lives, saying, “The point that I want to make out of this is that enjoyment of life is what will lead you down a level path that is meant for you to follow. So much of life is enjoying the passage of time. The point of perseverance is so that you can go home and spend time with friends and family, and do the things that you love. The entire world is not made up of hard work. Life is meant to be enjoyed. Take that and make it yours. Find the things that make you happy, and let them envelop you. However, a cycle I have seen many individuals fall into is one of constant enjoyment. I have also seen some becoming obsessed with working hard and doing nothing else. Either of these are extremes, and because they are extremes, they should be avoided. You must balance hard work and enjoyment. From what I have found, that is when happiness comes.”
McClure also touched on the importance of mindfulness.
“Mindfulness is probably a word you all have heard thrown around, at least once. It’s most commonly associated with meditation, yoga, and monks. This is true. However, mindfulness does not necessarily mean you need to have spiritual awareness and live in the present. It means, to me, and how I’d like to portray it to you, whatever may keep you in balance. Being mindful means being self-aware. Being mindful means to live deliberately. Being mindful means understanding yourself, or at least working towards it. Humans are the only animals that are able to think about thinking. Use that, because it’s a gift we are all given. Take time to evaluate yourself and your life. Have values that you follow. One of the most important things you can do for your success and for your future is to think about what may come, what is there, and what has come and gone. It is also a way to balance the hard work in your life with the enjoyment of your life. Being mindful of your place in the world humbles you. It rids you of arrogance, greed, and illusion, among other very spooky things.”
“Keep your life vivid, your mind diligent, and your spirit aware, and you will create a balance for yourself, one that will lead you down a path made for you to walk,” McClure told his fellow graduates and those gathered to celebrate the Class of 2022’s accomplishments.
The Class of 2022’s salutatorian, whose speech was given earlier, is Catrina Gallagher.
The 2022 commencement address was delivered to graduates by Dr. Heidi Webber Jenkins, who had two family members among the graduates, her nieces Brittany Webber and Jamie Fenoff.
“When I was contacted by Ms. Hall about speaking today she said I was being honored and invited to speak as a Distinguished Alumni. I was struck almost immediately with a severe case of imposter syndrome,” began Jenkins, asking, “How on earth could I be a distinguished alumni? I’m just Heidi Webber from up the road.”
She explained how her mother got her to calm down, telling her, “Well, just remember these kids don’t really want to listen to anyone talk for too long anyway so it’s not really that big of a deal.”
“For whatever reason that comment by my mother set me straight and I began - as is my life practice - to spend the next few weeks using my time on my drive back-and-forth to work to talk to myself about what my message would be for the Class of 2022,” Jenkins went on.
She said after considering what wisdom to impart to the graduates, she “… ended up deciding to instead talk to you today about this life practice of mine where I talk to my ‘self’ - often - in order to clarify my thoughts and my life direction.” She shared her insight on “cultivating a relationship with the self.”
“Knowing your ‘self’ well helps you to listen to that quiet inner voice that guides you to make decisions based on what will bring you challenge, engagement, direction, and ultimately peace,” Jenkins told graduates. “It helps you to learn to trust and embrace your own intuition. To hear the voice that speaks to you through the tension and energy flow of your body when your mind is in a space of acceptance and peace.”
She continued,, “When I was graduating from LI, 32 years ago, I sat in those chairs and knew within myself that I wanted more than anything to go to college and become a teacher so that I could be a great - mom. A great - mom - you’re thinking? That’s why you became a teacher? Yes.”
“Listening to my inner voice led me to my next career as a school librarian where I used my life experiences to better serve others. I experienced that deep unrest and disconnect with my ‘self’ once more in my life when I had been working as a school librarian for a while and my kids entered their teen years. My moments with my “self” began to be shadowed with agitation, unrest, and a deep sense of a need for change,” she continued. “I once more entered graduate school and my PhD work led me to write and give presentations on nonviolence, the interconnectedness of human beings, and mental health in young adults.”
Jenkins shared with the class, “This work, which I had never imagined I would do when I was your age, has soothed the tension of a ‘self’ that has wanted to be challenged and engaged in work that helps others to find peace in their own lives.”
“Class of 2022 - you, more than many graduating classes before you, have already begun to learn the value of knowing your ‘self’. You have had to listen more closely to your ‘self’ in the cold, quiet months of an international pandemic. You have been tried and tested, faced darkness, loneliness, and the need to self-educate during a time when the future was uncertain,” she concluded. “Now, it is time for you take that knowledge of your ‘self’ and let it guide you forward in whatever you decide to do. And in future times of uncertainty remember that clarity can be gained through solitude and a good conversation with your ‘self’.”
The Lyndon Institute Class of 2022
* - Member, National Honor Society; º - Member, National Art Honor Society; # - Member, Athletic Honor Society; + - Member, Technical Honor Society
*Rozalynd Jean Ahlmann, Paige Elizabeth Ainsworth, Braden Joseph Anderson, ºLexa Renee Ball, Chevy D Bandy, Reese Benjamin Barany, Cameron David Barney, Isabella Tatese Bartolotta, Brydie Hubbard Barton, Mary Ann Bassett,Kiele Grace Benton, Liz Ann Bigelow, *#Aiden Eric Bogie, Isaac Dwight Bowen, *#+Carissa Anshu Brittain, #Ella Faye Buckingham, Mabel Emma Buteau,
Dakota Richard Calkins, Owen Christopher Carr, Gabriel William Cole, Katlyn Cornelius, Gabrielle Marie Cornell, Imogyn Lee Cote, Jailyn Louise Crepeault, Logan Addison Currier, Cody Michael Davis, º+Sullivan James Davis, #Arya S Degeorge, *º#Hannah Elizabeth Demers, Brooke Mae Diebolt, Luke Robert Dudas,
Natalie Kay Ely, Morgan Nicole Emmons, *Vasilisa Ermolaeva, Jamie Lee Fenoff, Jayson G Francis, *Catrina Marie Gallagher, Alexis Rachel Gervais, Samantha Nicole Giguere, +Jack Ryan Grant, Adalia Ryan Griffith, #Aiden Allen Hale, +Benjamin Edward Hopkins, Faith Ashlin-Diane Houde, Daymien James Ide, +Olivia Ryan Jefferson, Spencer Edward Johns,
Kaleigh Christine Kittredge, #Agnieska Sue-Ann Marie LaFleur, Domanic Andrew LaFleur, Tristian Lafebvre, Hailey Lynn Lawrence, Olivia Yvette Lewis, Killian John Lomasney-Bourque, Bailey Connor Lovely, *#Trevor Reginald Lussier, *#+Nicholas Vincent Matteis, Aidan Jean McClintock, *#Max Russell McClure, Carsen Lawrance McQuade, *#Dylan Brody Miller,
Wade James Nelson, *º#Emma Gabriele Newland, Bryon Connor Noyes, Holly Marie Nunn, Zachary Allen Parent, Kayla Lynn Paulson, Benjamin David Perkins, *#Kaylynn Ann Pinsonneault, *#Isabelle Deborah Priest, *#Emma Grace Renaudette, Kiarra Gabrielle Reynoso, Taran Shae Rice, Victor Harfot Richardy, Celine Hannahlynn Riendeau,
Evan Lucas Sanborn, *#Julia Lila Sawyer, Andrew Lee Schabler, Wyatt Brent Shedd, Austin Michael Sicard, Frost Alexander Simonds, Orion Jacob Simonds, Troy Arthur Simons, Whit Michael Steen, +Cameron Scott Stowell, Gavin Charlew Sumner, Mason Corey Sylvester, Travis Caldwell Talbot, Natalie Mae Tenney, Sarah Jane Thresher,
Zoiey Kendra Uran, Holden Niles Wade, Joshua Paul Walker, Taylor Warren, ºLunamay Doolittle Waterman, Brittany Julia Webber, *#Kadienne Elodie Whitcomb, Parker Gene Whitcomb, *Jarrett Michael Wilkins, Jack Elliot Willard, Elizabeth Grace Willhoit, *º#Victoria Evelyn Young
