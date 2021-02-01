High school tuition rates at independent high schools Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy are increasing.

School districts that pay tuition for their high schoolers will be paying 5 percent more per student at LI and 3.5 percent more for each tuition at the Academy. The tuition amount for day students at LI for the 2021-2022 school year will be $19,835. Tuition at the Academy will be $19,150 per day student.

