Lyndon Institute Students Present Check for Hurricane Relief Efforts

Lyndon Institute (LI) Bahamian students and LI administrators presented a check for $3,839 to Rotary Club of East Nassau District 7020 Zone 34 President, Francisco “Franny” De Cardenas. LI Bahamian students, with help from LI faculty and staff, raised the money through fundraising to benefit relief efforts in the Bahamas following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian. Mr. De Cardenas is a resident of the Bahamas and father of Alejandro De Cardenas, one of the students involved in the fundraising.
Alejandro De Cardenas, Marquis Rolle, Jenna Malone, Miles Adams, and Sean Collie headed up the efforts to benefit those impacted by the hurricane. With help from LI instructor Tim Ulrich, the LI community hosted “Blue Jean Days” on two occasions during the month of September to help the Bahamian students’ cause, raising $815. On “Blue Jean Days,” students and staff are encouraged to dress down for a small donation, with the raised funds going to different charitable causes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.